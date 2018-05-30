Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : Form SD for Year 2018 (5/30/2019)

2019/5/29 EX-1.01

EX-1.01 2 d748017dex101.htm EX-1.01

Exhibit 1.01

TSMC CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT

I. Preliminaries

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (the "Company," "TSMC," "we," "us" or "our") is filing this Form SD pursuant to Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the reporting period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 ("Reporting Period").

Rule 13p-1, through Form SD, requires the disclosure of certain information if a company manufactures or contracts to manufacture products for which certain "conflict minerals" ("Covered Minerals" as defined below) are necessary to the functionality or production of such products. Form SD defines "conflict minerals" as: (i)(a) columbite-tantalite (or coltan, the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); (b) cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); (c) gold; and (d) wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted), or their derivatives, or (ii) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the U.S. Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or an adjoining country (collectively, the "Covered Countries").

TSMC's operations, including the operations of its consolidated subsidiaries, may at times manufacture, or contract to manufacture, products for which conflict minerals are necessary to the functionality or production of those products (collectively, the "Products"). For example, the Covered Minerals, particularly tantalum, tin and tungsten, are frequently used in our various product lines to varying degrees.

This Conflict Minerals Report describes: (i) the good faith reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") regarding the conflict minerals included in the Products during the period from January 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018 (the "Reporting Period") to determine whether any of such Covered Minerals originated in the Covered Countries and/or whether any of the Covered Minerals may be from recycled or scrap sources; (ii) the measures and framework used by us to exercise due diligence on the source and chain of custody of our Covered Minerals; and (iii) the determination as to the facilities used to process the Covered Minerals as well as their countries of origin. There is a significant overlap between our RCOI efforts and our due diligence measures performed as detailed herein.

II. Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry

Form SD requires that an issuer's reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") must be conducted in good faith and reasonably designed to determine whether the issuer's Covered Minerals originated in the Covered Countries, or came from recycled or scrap sources, and it must be performed in good faith.