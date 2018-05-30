Log in
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : Form SD for Year 2018 (5/30/2019)

05/30/2019

2019/5/29

Form SD

SD 1 d748017dsd.htm FORM SD

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form SD

Specialized Disclosure Report

台灣積體電路製造股份有限公司

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Limited

(Translation of Registrant's Name Into English)

No. 8, Li-Hsin Road 6, Hsinchu Science Park Hsinchu, Taiwan Republic of China

(Address of principal executive offices)

Sylvia Fang, +886-3-505-5089

(Name and telephone number, including area code, of person to contact in connection with this report)

Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies:

  • Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

2019/5/29

Form SD

Section 1 - Conflict Minerals Disclosure

Items 1.01 and 1.02 Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report, Exhibit

Conflict Minerals Disclosure

Attached as Exhibit 1.01 hereto please see the Conflict Minerals Report for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ("TSMC") for the reporting period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 which is also publicly available at http://www.tsmc.com/english/investorRelations/sec_filings.htm or www.sec.gov.

TSMC's conflict minerals disclosure and the description of its due diligence framework are included in its Conflict Minerals Report and incorporated by reference herein.

Section 2 - Exhibits

Item 2.01 Exhibits

Exhibit 1.01 - TSMC Conflict Minerals Report for the reporting period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

2019/5/29

Form SD

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

/s/ J.K. Lin

J.K. Lin

Senior Vice President

Date: May 27, 2019

/s/ Sylvia Fang

Sylvia Fang

Vice President and General Counsel

Date: May 27, 2019

2019/5/29

Form SD

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit

Number

Description

1.01 TSMC Conflict Minerals Report for the reporting period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

2019/5/29

EX-1.01

EX-1.01 2 d748017dex101.htm EX-1.01

Exhibit 1.01

TSMC CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT

I. Preliminaries

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (the "Company," "TSMC," "we," "us" or "our") is filing this Form SD pursuant to Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the reporting period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 ("Reporting Period").

Rule 13p-1, through Form SD, requires the disclosure of certain information if a company manufactures or contracts to manufacture products for which certain "conflict minerals" ("Covered Minerals" as defined below) are necessary to the functionality or production of such products. Form SD defines "conflict minerals" as: (i)(a) columbite-tantalite (or coltan, the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); (b) cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); (c) gold; and (d) wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted), or their derivatives, or (ii) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the U.S. Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or an adjoining country (collectively, the "Covered Countries").

TSMC's operations, including the operations of its consolidated subsidiaries, may at times manufacture, or contract to manufacture, products for which conflict minerals are necessary to the functionality or production of those products (collectively, the "Products"). For example, the Covered Minerals, particularly tantalum, tin and tungsten, are frequently used in our various product lines to varying degrees.

This Conflict Minerals Report describes: (i) the good faith reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") regarding the conflict minerals included in the Products during the period from January 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018 (the "Reporting Period") to determine whether any of such Covered Minerals originated in the Covered Countries and/or whether any of the Covered Minerals may be from recycled or scrap sources; (ii) the measures and framework used by us to exercise due diligence on the source and chain of custody of our Covered Minerals; and (iii) the determination as to the facilities used to process the Covered Minerals as well as their countries of origin. There is a significant overlap between our RCOI efforts and our due diligence measures performed as detailed herein.

II. Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry

Form SD requires that an issuer's reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") must be conducted in good faith and reasonably designed to determine whether the issuer's Covered Minerals originated in the Covered Countries, or came from recycled or scrap sources, and it must be performed in good faith.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:53:02 UTC
