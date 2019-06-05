Log in
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : Huawei cuts orders to key suppliers after U.S. blacklisting - Nikkei

06/05/2019 | 12:52pm EDT
(Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has cut or cancelled orders to major suppliers for components that go into its smartphones and telecom equipment following its U.S. blacklisting, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) confirmed that orders from Huawei have declined after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a ban on the Chinese firm on national security grounds, according to the report.

Huawei has also downgraded its forecast for total smartphone shipments in the second half of 2019 by "about 20% to 30%" from the previous estimate, the Nikkei reported.

Both, Huawei and TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has been refiled to correct typo in third paragraph)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
