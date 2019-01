--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) said production at one of its factories was impacted by a defective chemical, The Nikkei reports Monday.

--The company said the chemical deviated from company specifications and "will impact wafer yield," according to the report.

--The Fab 14B production site produces chips for companies such as Huawei Technologies, Nvidia and MediaTek, the report said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com