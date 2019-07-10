Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : Monthly Sales - June 2019



2019 Monthly Revenue



Month Consolidated Net Revenue YoY Change Jan. 78,094 -2.1% Feb. 60,889 -5.8% Mar. 79,722 -23.1% Apr. 74,694 -8.8% May 80,437 -0.7% Jun. 85,868 21.9% Jul. Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Total 459,703 -4.5%

* Year 2019 figures have not been audited.** Starting 2013, TSMC prepares financial statements in accordance with TIFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed in R.O.C.), TSMC will report only consolidated financial figures from January 2013.