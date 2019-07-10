Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : Monthly Sales - June 2019

2019 Monthly Revenue
(In Millions of New Taiwan Dollars)
* Year 2019 figures have not been audited.
|
Month
|
Consolidated
|
Net Revenue
|
YoY Change
|
Jan.
|
78,094
|
-2.1%
|
Feb.
|
60,889
|
-5.8%
|
Mar.
|
79,722
|
-23.1%
|
Apr.
|
74,694
|
-8.8%
|
May
|
80,437
|
-0.7%
|
Jun.
|
85,868
|
21.9%
|
Jul.
|
|
|
Aug.
|
|
|
Sept.
|
|
|
Oct.
|
|
|
Nov.
|
|
|
Dec.
|
|
|
Total
|
459,703
|
-4.5%
** Starting 2013, TSMC prepares financial statements in accordance with TIFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed in R.O.C.), TSMC will report only consolidated financial figures from January 2013.
