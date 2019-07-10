Log in
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : Monthly Sales - June 2019

07/10/2019

2019 Monthly Revenue
(In Millions of New Taiwan Dollars)

Month Consolidated
Net Revenue YoY Change
Jan. 78,094 -2.1%
Feb. 60,889 -5.8%
Mar. 79,722 -23.1%
Apr. 74,694 -8.8%
May 80,437 -0.7%
Jun. 85,868 21.9%
Jul.
Aug.
Sept.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Total 459,703 -4.5%

* Year 2019 figures have not been audited.
** Starting 2013, TSMC prepares financial statements in accordance with TIFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed in R.O.C.), TSMC will report only consolidated financial figures from January 2013.

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:12:04 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 028 B
EBIT 2019 358 B
Net income 2019 328 B
Finance 2019 545 B
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,57x
EV / Sales2020 4,94x
Capitalization 6 275 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 266  TWD
Last Close Price 242  TWD
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.202 016
INTEL CORPORATION1.90%215 254
BROADCOM INC8.13%112 519
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.52%108 597
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.84%97 580
QUALCOMM34.65%93 195
