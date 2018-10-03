Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (2330)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC Announces 5th Open Innovation Platform® Alliance, the OIP Cloud Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:08am CEST
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Oct 3, 2018 -
TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the 5th Open Innovation Platform®, the OIP Cloud Alliance, at the 2018 Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem Forum. The inaugural members, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys, have worked with TSMC to certify the availability of both Digital RTL to GDSII and Custom schematic capture System-on-Chip (SoC) design and implementation flows in the Cloud. Both Cadence and Synopsys will storefront their capabilities hosted on both AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure.

About OIP Cloud Alliance

TSMC's Open Innovation Platform® consists of 5 Alliances: the EDA Alliance, IP Alliance, Design Center Alliance, Value Chain Aggregator Alliance, and the newest, the Cloud Alliance. Cloud Alliance members work with TSMC to certify that the capabilities of traditional EDA design flows can be utilized via the cloud.

'TSMC is excited to not only adopt the Cloud ourselves for our design enablement in TSMC advanced technologies, but also jointly implement OIP Virtual Design Environment (OIP VDE), through our collaboration with Cloud Alliance members Amazon Web Services, Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys, lowering entry barriers of Cloud adoption for our common customers,' said Cliff Hou, vice president of Technology Development at TSMC. 'In addition to the requirements of handling large scale SoC batch design activities in the Cloud, we have worked with our Cloud Alliance members to ensure that interactive design tasks, such as custom layout, may be performed via hosted environments. This work with our partners further enhances customer productivity by leveraging the flexibility and power of the Cloud, with the traditional Alliance certification that capabilities have been tested with real-world examples.'

Company Quotes

Cadence Quote
'Cadence brings more than a decade of experience of hosting customer design environments and using the cloud for engineering projects to the OIP Cloud Alliance,' said Dr. Aniridh Devgan, president of Cadence. 'As the first TSMC alliance partner to engage with mutual customers, we've already seen successful tapeouts and are actively working with other customers who require the flexibility of the cloud to deliver SoCs within tight, competitive timelines. Through this close collaboration with TSMC, we're providing customers with a fast and scalable path to adopt Cadence tools and flows with TSMC IP in the cloud.'

Synopsys Quote
'Synopsys has been a TSMC OIP Alliance member for EDA flows and IP for 11 years, and we have expanded our partnership with TSMC to enable IC design in the cloud,' said Deirdre Hanford, co-general manager, Synopsys Design Group. 'We have collaborated with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure to provide a secure and streamlined flow for TSMC VDE. The Synopsys Cloud Solution has passed the rigorous TSMC security and performance audits and is ready for our mutual customers to design in the cloud with TSMC collateral using Synopsys tools and IP.'

Microsoft Quote
'Microsoft Azure is pleased to be a TSMC premier partner in the OIP Cloud Alliance, and we're honored to receive a 2018 partner of the year award from TSMC for our joint development of the VDE cloud solution,' said Kushagra Vaid, GM and Distinguished Engineer, Azure Hardware Infrastructure, Microsoft Corp. 'Our collaboration with TSMC will help usher in modern silicon development that leverages the capabilities of the Azure cloud platform.'

About TSMC
TSMC is the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, providing the industry's leading process technology and the foundry segment's largest portfolio of process-proven libraries, IPs, design tools and reference flows. The Company's owned capacity in 2018 is expected to reach above 12 million (12-inch equivalent) wafers, including capacity from three advanced 12-inch GIGAFAB® facilities, four eight-inch fabs, one six-inch fab, as well as TSMC's wholly owned subsidiaries, WaferTech, TSMC China, and TSMC Nanjing. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 7-nanometer production capabilities. Its corporate headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information about TSMC please visit http://www.tsmc.com.

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
11:08aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Announces 5th Open Innovation Platform® Alliance..
PU
11:08aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Announces OIP Ecosystem Enabled in the Cloud
PU
10/01TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,955 Shares of T..
AQ
09/28TAIWAN CEMENT : Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings
AQ
09/27TAIWAN CEMENT : Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red
AQ
09/26US TO SUPPORT AND SAFEGUARD TAIWAN'S : US official
AQ
09/25TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For Taiwan Bourse
AQ
09/19TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares end below 10,800 points amid trade war worries
AQ
09/18TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Continued Consolidation Called For Taiwan Bourse
AQ
09/17TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02INTEL : Poor Business And Technology Direction, But No Real Damage 
09/28AMD : A Sleeping Giant Awakens 
09/28C.J. Muse Gets Nvidia, But Many Do Not 
09/28Tencent's woes weigh on emerging-market funds 
09/28TECHNOLOGY : Where's The Tipping Point? 
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 1 034 B
EBIT 2018 393 B
Net income 2018 354 B
Finance 2018 501 B
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 18,85
P/E ratio 2019 17,04
EV / Sales 2018 5,98x
EV / Sales 2019 5,23x
Capitalization 6 677 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 277  TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Te Yin Liu Chairman
T. S. Chang Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
Michael Wu Vice President-Research & Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.217 739
INTEL CORPORATION0.63%214 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION48.05%175 931
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.85%104 744
BROADCOM INC-3.43%103 159
MICRON TECHNOLOGY9.80%52 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.