Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC Announces 5th Open Innovation Platform® Alliance, the OIP Cloud Alliance

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the 5th Open Innovation Platform®, the OIP Cloud Alliance, at the 2018 Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem Forum. The inaugural members, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys, have worked with TSMC to certify the availability of both Digital RTL to GDSII and Custom schematic capture System-on-Chip (SoC) design and implementation flows in the Cloud. Both Cadence and Synopsys will storefront their capabilities hosted on both AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure.

About OIP Cloud Alliance

TSMC's Open Innovation Platform® consists of 5 Alliances: the EDA Alliance, IP Alliance, Design Center Alliance, Value Chain Aggregator Alliance, and the newest, the Cloud Alliance. Cloud Alliance members work with TSMC to certify that the capabilities of traditional EDA design flows can be utilized via the cloud.

'TSMC is excited to not only adopt the Cloud ourselves for our design enablement in TSMC advanced technologies, but also jointly implement OIP Virtual Design Environment (OIP VDE), through our collaboration with Cloud Alliance members Amazon Web Services, Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys, lowering entry barriers of Cloud adoption for our common customers,' said Cliff Hou, vice president of Technology Development at TSMC. 'In addition to the requirements of handling large scale SoC batch design activities in the Cloud, we have worked with our Cloud Alliance members to ensure that interactive design tasks, such as custom layout, may be performed via hosted environments. This work with our partners further enhances customer productivity by leveraging the flexibility and power of the Cloud, with the traditional Alliance certification that capabilities have been tested with real-world examples.'

Company Quotes

Cadence Quote

'Cadence brings more than a decade of experience of hosting customer design environments and using the cloud for engineering projects to the OIP Cloud Alliance,' said Dr. Aniridh Devgan, president of Cadence. 'As the first TSMC alliance partner to engage with mutual customers, we've already seen successful tapeouts and are actively working with other customers who require the flexibility of the cloud to deliver SoCs within tight, competitive timelines. Through this close collaboration with TSMC, we're providing customers with a fast and scalable path to adopt Cadence tools and flows with TSMC IP in the cloud.'

Synopsys Quote

'Synopsys has been a TSMC OIP Alliance member for EDA flows and IP for 11 years, and we have expanded our partnership with TSMC to enable IC design in the cloud,' said Deirdre Hanford, co-general manager, Synopsys Design Group. 'We have collaborated with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure to provide a secure and streamlined flow for TSMC VDE. The Synopsys Cloud Solution has passed the rigorous TSMC security and performance audits and is ready for our mutual customers to design in the cloud with TSMC collateral using Synopsys tools and IP.'

Microsoft Quote

'Microsoft Azure is pleased to be a TSMC premier partner in the OIP Cloud Alliance, and we're honored to receive a 2018 partner of the year award from TSMC for our joint development of the VDE cloud solution,' said Kushagra Vaid, GM and Distinguished Engineer, Azure Hardware Infrastructure, Microsoft Corp. 'Our collaboration with TSMC will help usher in modern silicon development that leverages the capabilities of the Azure cloud platform.'

About TSMC

TSMC is the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, providing the industry's leading process technology and the foundry segment's largest portfolio of process-proven libraries, IPs, design tools and reference flows. The Company's owned capacity in 2018 is expected to reach above 12 million (12-inch equivalent) wafers, including capacity from three advanced 12-inch GIGAFAB® facilities, four eight-inch fabs, one six-inch fab, as well as TSMC's wholly owned subsidiaries, WaferTech, TSMC China, and TSMC Nanjing. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 7-nanometer production capabilities. Its corporate headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information about TSMC please visit http://www.tsmc.com.