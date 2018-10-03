Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (2330)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC Announces OIP Ecosystem Enabled in the Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:08am CEST
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Oct 3, 2018 -
TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the initial availability of its Open Innovation Platform® Virtual Design Environment (OIP VDE), which enables semiconductor customers to securely design in the cloud, leveraging TSMC OIP design infrastructures within the flexibility of cloud infrastructures. OIP VDE is the result of TSMC collaboration with TSMC OIP design ecosystem partners and leading cloud providers to deliver a complete systems-on-chip (SoCs) design environment in the cloud.

About OIP VDE

TSMC OIP VDE's first implementations of digital RTL-to-GDSII and custom schematic capture-to-GDSII flows are via partnerships with TSMC's inaugural Cloud Alliance partners, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys.

In TSMC's enablement of OIP VDE, both digital and custom design flows have been validated in the cloud, along with OIP design collateral-including process technology files, PDKs, foundation IP, and reference flows. To ensure low barriers to entry and high technical support levels, Cadence and Synopsys act as the focal point helping customers to set up VDE and providing first line support.

Microsoft and Cadence collaborated with SiFive, a TSMC IP Alliance partner, to tape out the first full SoC design in TSMC's OIP VDE. It contained its 64-bit multi-core RISC-V CPU, the Freedom Unleashed 540, which is capable of running a RISC-V Linux distribution and its applications via TSMC OIP VDE. The SiFive implementation was done in the U.S. and India.

Synopsys, a key TSMC IP Alliance, and VDE partner, has successfully taped out its high-speed DesignWare® PHY IP for PCI Express® 5.0 on TSMC's advanced 7-nm process through the Synopsys® Cloud Solution enabled for TSMC OIP VDE using TSMC process models and rule decks. This tapeout, achieved in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, was accelerated by taking advantage of cloud scalability to 1000+ CPU cores.

Arm, a key TSMC IP Alliance partner, has collaborated with its EDA partners and TSMC, to ensure Arm's ecosystem of silicon partners are able to immediately design-in-cloud including Arm's latest processors and across all TSMC nodes through its most advanced 7nm node.

'The cloud is pervasive and will fundamentally influence silicon design. TSMC is the first foundry to collaborate with design ecosystem partners and cloud providers to enable designs in the cloud,' said Cliff Hou, vice president of Technology Development at TSMC. 'TSMC OIP VDE provides flexible, secure, and silicon-validated cloud-based design solutions to semiconductor customers, enabling them to optimize and scale their computing infrastructure, and ultimately accelerating time-to-market for next generation SoC designs.'

Availability

TSMC OIP VDE is available with the VDE Storefronts being handled directly by Cadence and Synopsys, respectively.

The Cadence Cloud-Hosted Design Solution is immediately available as a VDE Storefront with successful tapeouts completed. Cadence's VDE collaboration with TSMC enables customers of any size using any process node to securely optimize design throughput using the scalability and flexibility of the cloud. Additional detail regarding Cadence's deployment of VDE is available at www.cadence.com/go/cadencecloud2.

The Synopsys Cloud Solution, enabled for TSMC VDE, is available immediately in both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud environments. For more information on the Synopsys Cloud Solution, visit www.synopsys.com/cloud.

Company Quotes

Cadence Quote
'Cadence unveiled the industry's first broad cloud portfolio for semiconductor development earlier this year, and we're continuing to expand it with the immediate availability of TSMC's VDE in the Cadence Cloud-Hosted Design Solution,' said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. 'The Cadence Cloud-Hosted Design Solution is a production-proven, EDA-optimized cloud environment with active customer engagements, leveraging extensive experience hosting design environments for more than 100 customers. Through our collaboration with TSMC, Arm, Microsoft and AWS, Cadence is leading the industry to shift to the cloud, providing the productivity, security, scalability and flexibility customers require to use TSMC design collateral effectively across companies and geographic regions.'

Synopsys Quote
'Synopsys tools and IP are at the heart of innovations fueling the growth of high-end cloud infrastructure,' said Deirdre Hanford, co-general manager, Synopsys Design Group. 'Today we are expanding our Open Innovation Platform® Alliance partnerships in EDA and IP to become an OIP Cloud Alliance partner. Building on 15 years of cloud services for the most advanced designs, Synopsys has collaborated with TSMC, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Arm to streamline the Synopsys Cloud Solution for TSMC VDE. This proven environment is ready for our mutual customers to benefit from the scaling and flexibility of the cloud.'

Microsoft Quote
'We're seeing semiconductor customers increasingly adopt the tested and proven Microsoft Azure cloud platform for their silicon design,' said Kushagra Vaid, GM and Distinguished Engineer, Azure Hardware Infrastructure, Microsoft Corp. 'Azure provides a globally available, high performance computing (HPC) platform, that is secure, reliable and scalable to meet the emerging and evolving needs of the industry.'

Arm Quote
'Through joint efforts with TSMC, along with our EDA and cloud partners, Arm has ensured its 500+ silicon partners can immediately benefit from the accelerated design cycles the cloud will enable,' said Rene Haas, president, Arm Intellectual Property Group. 'In addition to accelerating Arm's own IP design, designing SoC's in the cloud gives our partners crucial flexibility to scale to the cloud to achieve critical design steps more rapidly without acquiring their own servers in house. We are committed to ensuring our partners can fully take advantage of these new design approaches across the range of designs including our latest high-performance cores.'

SiFive Quote
'The completeness of TSMC's capabilities for the design, fabrication and delivery of SoCs provide the foundation for SiFive establishing a new paradigm for chip and core development,' said Naveed Sherwani, Chief Executive Officer of SiFive. 'TSMC makes it possible to quickly and feasibly obtain semiconductors tailored to specific needs. We are honored to partner with TSMC, Microsoft and Cadence, as they are enabling our work to bring a new era of unprecedented possibilities for customized silicon.'

About TSMC
TSMC is the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, providing the industry's leading process technology and the foundry segment's largest portfolio of process-proven libraries, IPs, design tools and reference flows. The Company's owned capacity in 2018 is expected to reach above 12 million (12-inch equivalent) wafers, including capacity from three advanced 12-inch GIGAFAB® facilities, four eight-inch fabs, one six-inch fab, as well as TSMC's wholly owned subsidiaries, WaferTech, TSMC China, and TSMC Nanjing. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 7-nanometer production capabilities. Its corporate headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information about TSMC please visit http://www.tsmc.com

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
11:08aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Announces 5th Open Innovation Platform® Alliance..
PU
11:08aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Announces OIP Ecosystem Enabled in the Cloud
PU
10/01TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,955 Shares of T..
AQ
09/28TAIWAN CEMENT : Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings
AQ
09/27TAIWAN CEMENT : Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red
AQ
09/26US TO SUPPORT AND SAFEGUARD TAIWAN'S : US official
AQ
09/25TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For Taiwan Bourse
AQ
09/19TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares end below 10,800 points amid trade war worries
AQ
09/18TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Continued Consolidation Called For Taiwan Bourse
AQ
09/17TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02INTEL : Poor Business And Technology Direction, But No Real Damage 
09/28AMD : A Sleeping Giant Awakens 
09/28C.J. Muse Gets Nvidia, But Many Do Not 
09/28Tencent's woes weigh on emerging-market funds 
09/28TECHNOLOGY : Where's The Tipping Point? 
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 1 034 B
EBIT 2018 393 B
Net income 2018 354 B
Finance 2018 501 B
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 18,85
P/E ratio 2019 17,04
EV / Sales 2018 5,98x
EV / Sales 2019 5,23x
Capitalization 6 677 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 277  TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Te Yin Liu Chairman
T. S. Chang Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
Michael Wu Vice President-Research & Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.217 739
INTEL CORPORATION0.63%214 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION48.05%175 931
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.85%104 744
BROADCOM INC-3.43%103 159
MICRON TECHNOLOGY9.80%52 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.