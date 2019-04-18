Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC first-quarter net profit falls 31.6 percent, just below market forecasts

TSMC posted net profit of T$61.4 billion ($1.99 billion) for the January-March quarter, 31.6 percent less than a year earlier. The result lagged the T$64.3 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Slowing global demand for smartphones, as well as concerns over the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, has taken a toll on Taiwan's supply chain manufacturers including Foxconn.

Analysts said TSMC would gradually recover from sluggish smartphone sales in the coming months and new demand including fifth-generation (5G) technology could help keep the company's full-year revenue at least broadly flat.

"Fortunately 5G should put TSMC back to growth and help it deliver double-digit earnings per share expansion in 2020 and 2021," Mark Li, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, wrote in a research note prior to the earnings announcement.

Analysts said TSMC could also benefit from Chinese clients stocking up on semiconductor products in case of any adverse outcome from the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

First-quarter revenue fell 11.8 percent to T$218.7 billion ($7.10 billion), versus the company's previous estimated range of $7.0 billion to $7.1 billion, and compared with the $7.15 billion average of 22 analyst estimates.

Prior to the earnings announcement, shares in TSMC closed up 1.15 percent versus a 0.6 percent fall in the wider market. The stock has risen around 18 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Roger Tung; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Yimou Lee and Roger Tung