Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC first-quarter net profit falls 31.6 percent, just below market forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted on Thursday a weaker-than-expected profit in the first quarter, amid fears that slowing demand for electronics could dent its business.

TSMC posted net profit of T$61.4 billion ($1.99 billion) for the January-March quarter, 31.6 percent less than a year earlier. The result lagged the T$64.3 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Slowing global demand for smartphones, as well as concerns over the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, has taken a toll on Taiwan's supply chain manufacturers including Foxconn.

Analysts said TSMC would gradually recover from sluggish smartphone sales in the coming months and new demand including fifth-generation (5G) technology could help keep the company's full-year revenue at least broadly flat.

"Fortunately 5G should put TSMC back to growth and help it deliver double-digit earnings per share expansion in 2020 and 2021," Mark Li, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, wrote in a research note prior to the earnings announcement.

Analysts said TSMC could also benefit from Chinese clients stocking up on semiconductor products in case of any adverse outcome from the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

First-quarter revenue fell 11.8 percent to T$218.7 billion ($7.10 billion), versus the company's previous estimated range of $7.0 billion to $7.1 billion, and compared with the $7.15 billion average of 22 analyst estimates.

Prior to the earnings announcement, shares in TSMC closed up 1.15 percent versus a 0.6 percent fall in the wider market. The stock has risen around 18 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Roger Tung; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Yimou Lee and Roger Tung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
02:18aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC first-quarter net profit falls 31.6 percent, jus..
RE
04/17TSMC : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2018
BU
04/17TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Unveils 6-nanometer Process 7-nanometer Enhancem..
AQ
04/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As China's Economy Holds Steady
DJ
04/16TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : A13 chips for 2019 iPhone move toward mass-production
AQ
04/16TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Unveils 6-nanometer Process
AQ
04/11TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC March 2019 Revenue Report
AQ
04/11Apple adds Foxconn, chip suppliers to clean energy programme
RE
04/04TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : ranks No.1 in IC material market for 9th straight yea..
AQ
03/30TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : founder wins lifetime achievement award
AQ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 038 B
EBIT 2019 371 B
Net income 2019 335 B
Finance 2019 570 B
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
P/E ratio 2020 16,90
EV / Sales 2019 5,98x
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
Capitalization 6 781 B
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 261  TWD
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.219 942
INTEL CORPORATION20.84%255 119
BROADCOM INC26.05%126 077
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.29%114 525
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.33%109 227
QUALCOMM38.96%85 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About