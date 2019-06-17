TAIYO YUDEN : Announces Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock and Completion of Acquisition (360KB)

Log in
For immediate release

TAIYO YUDEN Announces Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

and Completion of Acquisition

Acquisition of Treasury Stock in accordance with the Article of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan

TOKYO, June 17, 2019 - TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. announced that the acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan has been implemented as outlined below.

TAIYO YUDEN also announced that with this the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 13, 2019 has been completed.

1.

Class of shares acquired

Common shares

2.

Number of shares acquired

2,170,500 shares

3.

Total acquisition cost

3,999,991,100 yen

4.

Period of acquisition

June 1, 2019 - June 14, 2019 (trade basis)

5.

Method of acquisition

Purchase in the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 13, 2019

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 2,500,000 shares

(percentage of issued shares (excluding treasury stock):

2.0%)

(3)

Total acquisition cost

Up to 4,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Period of acquisition

May 27, 2019 - March 31, 2020

Disclaimer

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:13:04 UTC
About