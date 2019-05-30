Taiyo Yuden : Notice of convocation of the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (1741KB)

Log in
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD

(6976)
Taiyo Yuden : Notice of convocation of the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders

05/30/2019

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code: 6976) June 6, 2019

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shoichi Tosaka

President and Chief Executive Officer

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

2-7-19, Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 78TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (the "Company").

  1. Date and Time: 2:00 p.m., June 27, 2019 (Thursday) (Reception desk opens at 1:00 p.m.)
  2. Place: JP Tower Hall & Conference (KITTE 4th Floor) Hall, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo, Japan
  3. Agenda of the Meeting:

Matters to be reported:

Details of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019), and results of the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal No. 4: Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors

Proposal No. 5: Revision of the Amount and Other Terms of Stock Option Remuneration for Directors

Among documents which shall be provided with this Convocation Notice, the following documents are posted on the Company website in accordance with laws and regulations, and Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, they are not included in the attached documents to this Convocation Notice. The documents attached to this Convocation Notice and the documents listed below were audited in preparing the Auditors' Report by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Independent Auditors' Report by Accounting Auditors.

  • Issues relating to Share Acquisition Rights
  • Basic policy on the Control over the Company
  • Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, and
  • Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

In case any revisions are made to the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements or the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements after the dispatch of this Convocation Notice up till the day prior to the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the revised contents will be disclosed on the following Company website.

- 1 -

The Company's website: http://www. ty-top.com/

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company considers one of the most important issues for management to be the distribution of plentiful returns to its shareholders, and under the policy to strive to realize a steady increase of dividend, the year- end dividend for the fiscal year under review shall be ¥11 per share as follows.

Year-end dividend

  1. Type of dividend property: Cash
  2. Matters regarding the allocation of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount: ¥11 per share (common stock of the Company)
    Total amount: ¥1,404,287,335
  3. Effective date for dividends of surplus: June 28, 2019

Dividend per share

(Yen)

Interim

Year-end

20

20

21

15

11

10

10

10

10

5

10

10

10

5

5

Fiscal 2014

Fiscal 2015

Fiscal 2016

Fiscal 2017

Fiscal 2018

(Current fiscal year)

For the basic policy regarding dividends of surplus, etc., refer to page 29.

- 2 -

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors

The terms of office of all of the six (6) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company hereby requests that eight (8) Directors be elected to increase the number of Directors by two (2) in order to strengthen the Company's management structure and corporate governance in anticipation of further business expansion of the Group.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

The content of this proposal had been deliberated at the voluntary Nomination Committee chaired by an independent Outside Director. Based on the Committee's opinions, this proposal has been made.

Candidate

Name

Position and

Attendance of

meetings of the

Term of office

No.

responsibilities

Board of Directors

President and Chief

1

Shoichi Tosaka

Reappointment

Executive Officer

100%

13 years

In charge of

(18/18 times)

R&D/Engineering

Director and Senior

Executive

2

Shinji Masuyama

Reappointment

Operating Officer

100%

6 years

In charge of

(18/18 times)

Management

Planning

Director and Senior

Executive

3

Katsuya Sase

Reappointment

Operating Officer

100%

In charge of

3 years

(18/18 times)

Electronic

Components

Business

Director and

Executive

4

Osamu Takahashi

Reappointment

Operating Officer

100%

8 years

In charge of

(18/18 times)

Integrated Module

& Device Business

Executive

Operating Officer

5

Kazuya Umezawa

New appointment

In charge of Sales

-

-

and New Business

Planning and

Development

Reappointment

Outside Director

100%

6

Masashi Hiraiwa

Outside

(Independent

3 years

(18/18 times)

Independent

Director)

Reappointment

Outside Director

100%

7

Seiichi Koike

Outside

(Independent

1 year

(13/13 times)

Independent

Director)

New appointment

8

Emiko Hamada

Outside

-

-

-

Independent

Female

Notes: 1. Positions and responsibilities above are as of the date when this Notice of Convocation is dispatched.

  1. Terms of office shown are as of the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  2. The attendance of meetings of the Board of Directors of Mr. Seiichi Koike is calculated based on the Board of Directors meetings held after the assumption of office as Director on June 28, 2018.

- 3 -

1 Shoichi Tosaka

Number of Company

Attendance at meetings

shares held

of the Board of Directors

Term of office

(Date of birth: August 5, 1955)

13,700 shares

100%

13 years

Career summary, position and responsibilities

March 1979

Joined the Company

June 2006

Director and Senior Operating Officer of the Company

April 2007

Senior Executive Director and Senior Operating Officer of the

Company

July 2010

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer of the Company

June 2012

Director and Executive Operating Officer of the Company

April 2015

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer of the Company

October 2015

Representative and Senior Executive Operating Officer of the

Company

November 2015

President and Chief Executive Officer, in charge of

Reappointment

R&D/Engineering of the Company (to the present)

Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director

Having engaged in management of various areas such as the production, R&D/Engineering, quality assurance and corporate business planning divisions, Mr. Shoichi Tosaka has abundant experience and a good track record as a corporate manager and an engineer. Since Mr. Tosaka assumed the post of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, he has been striving to transform the business model into a highly profitable one, and with his powerful leadership, has strove to enhance the corporate value to lead the Company to the next step. For these reasons, it was judged that Mr. Tosaka would be able to properly execute such duties as taking management initiatives for the enhancement of corporate value over the medium- to long-term as the top management of the TAIYO YUDEN Group, making important managerial decisions and supervising business execution, and the Company believes utilizing his capabilities will be the best for the Company, therefore he was reappointed as a candidate for Director.

Note:

No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Shoichi Tosaka.

2 Shinji Masuyama

Number of Company

Attendance at meetings

shares held

of the Board of Directors

Term of office

4,600 shares

100%

6 years

(Date of birth: February 28, 1957)

Career summary, position and responsibilities

March 1980

Joined the Company

January 2004

Operating Officer of the Company

July 2011

Senior Operating Officer of the Company

June 2013

Director and Senior Operating Officer of the Company

April 2015

Director and Executive Operating Officer of the Company

June 2018

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, in charge of

Management Planning of the Company, Chief of Management

Planning Headquarters of the Company (to the present)

Reappointment

Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director

Mr. Shinji Masuyama has abundant experience and a good track record through practical

business in various areas such as production system R&D/engineering and business

divisions since joining the Company. He presently oversees management planning as

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, thereby contributing to smooth business

operation, risk reduction and the improvement of corporate governance. For these reasons,

Mr. Masuyama was reappointed as a candidate for Director, expected to properly execute

such duties as the making of important managerial decisions and supervision of business

execution as Director.

Note:

No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Shinji Masuyama.

- 4 -

3

Katsuya Sase

Number of Company

Attendance at meetings

shares held

of the Board of Directors

Term of office

(Date of birth: January 12, 1964)

4,400 shares

100%

3 years

Career summary, position and responsibilities

April 1986

Joined the Company

June 2013

Operating Officer of the Company

April 2015

Senior Operating Officer of the Company

April 2016

Executive Operating Officer of the Company

June 2016

Director and Executive Operating Officer of the Company

June 2018

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, in charge of

Electronic Components Business, Chief of Electronic Components

Headquarters of the Company (to the present)

Reappointment

Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director

Mr. Katsuya Sase has abundant experience and a good track record through engaging,

since joining the Company, in operations in various areas such as the engineering and

business divisions and leading the capacitors business, which is the Company's principal

business. Presently, as Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, Mr. Sase makes

use of his knowledge and experience as a leading engineering expert by overseeing the

electronic components business, thereby contributing to strengthening engineering

capability and improving productivity. For these reasons, Mr. Sase was reappointed as a

candidate for Director, expected to properly execute such duties as the making of

important managerial decisions and supervision of business execution as Director.

Note:

No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Katsuya Sase.

4

Osamu Takahashi

Number of Company

Attendance at meetings

Term of office

shares held

of the Board of Directors

(Date of birth: November 25, 1955)

5,700 shares

100%

8 years

Career summary, position and responsibilities

March 1980

Joined the Company

April 2003

Operating Officer of the Company

July 2010

Senior Operating Officer of the Company

July 2011

Director and Senior Operating Officer of the Company

April 2016

Director and Executive Operating Officer, in charge of Integrated

Module & Device Business, Chief of Integrated Module & Device

Business Headquarters of the Company (to the present)

Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director

Reappointment

Mr. Osamu Takahashi has built up abundant experience and a good track record through

practical business, since joining the Company, in various areas, both domestic and

overseas, such as engineering, marketing, management and administration, and corporate-

planning divisions, and as the president of sales subsidiaries mainly in Taiwan. He is

presently contributing to strengthening product competitiveness and the expansion of

customers in the Group's Integrated Modules & Devices business as Director and

Executive Operating Officer. For these reasons, Mr. Takahashi was reappointed as a

candidate for Director, expected to properly execute such duties as the making of

important managerial decisions and supervision of business execution as Director.

Note:

No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Osamu Takahashi.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 01:28:07 UTC
