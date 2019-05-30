Taiyo Yuden : Notice of convocation of the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (1741KB)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code: 6976) June 6, 2019

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shoichi Tosaka

President and Chief Executive Officer

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

2-7-19, Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 78TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (the "Company").

Date and Time: 2:00 p.m., June 27, 2019 (Thursday) (Reception desk opens at 1:00 p.m.) Place: JP Tower Hall & Conference (KITTE 4th Floor) Hall, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo, Japan Agenda of the Meeting:

Matters to be reported:

Details of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019), and results of the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal No. 4: Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors

Proposal No. 5: Revision of the Amount and Other Terms of Stock Option Remuneration for Directors

Among documents which shall be provided with this Convocation Notice, the following documents are posted on the Company website in accordance with laws and regulations, and Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, they are not included in the attached documents to this Convocation Notice. The documents attached to this Convocation Notice and the documents listed below were audited in preparing the Auditors' Report by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Independent Auditors' Report by Accounting Auditors.

Issues relating to Share Acquisition Rights

Basic policy on the Control over the Company

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, and

Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

In case any revisions are made to the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements or the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements after the dispatch of this Convocation Notice up till the day prior to the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the revised contents will be disclosed on the following Company website.