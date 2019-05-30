Taiyo Yuden : Notice of convocation of the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (1741KB)
05/30/2019 | 09:29pm EDT
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Securities Code: 6976) June 6, 2019
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Shoichi Tosaka
President and Chief Executive Officer
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.
2-7-19, Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 78TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (the "Company").
Date and Time: 2:00 p.m., June 27, 2019 (Thursday) (Reception desk opens at 1:00 p.m.)
Place: JP Tower Hall & Conference (KITTE 4th Floor) Hall, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo, Japan
Agenda of the Meeting:
Matters to be reported:
Details of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019), and results of the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal No. 4: Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors
Proposal No. 5: Revision of the Amount and Other Terms of Stock Option Remuneration for Directors
Among documents which shall be provided with this Convocation Notice, the following documents are posted on the Company website in accordance with laws and regulations, and Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, they are not included in the attached documents to this Convocation Notice. The documents attached to this Convocation Notice and the documents listed below were audited in preparing the Auditors' Report by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Independent Auditors' Report by Accounting Auditors.
Issues relating to Share Acquisition Rights
Basic policy on the Control over the Company
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, and
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
In case any revisions are made to the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements or the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements after the dispatch of this Convocation Notice up till the day prior to the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the revised contents will be disclosed on the following Company website.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company considers one of the most important issues for management to be the distribution of plentiful returns to its shareholders, and under the policy to strive to realize a steady increase of dividend, the year- end dividend for the fiscal year under review shall be ¥11 per share as follows.
Year-end dividend
Type of dividend property: Cash
Matters regarding the allocation of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount: ¥11 per share (common stock of the Company)
Total amount: ¥1,404,287,335
Effective date for dividends of surplus: June 28, 2019
Dividend per share
(Yen)
Interim
Year-end
20
20
21
15
11
10
10
10
10
5
10
10
10
5
5
Fiscal 2014
Fiscal 2015
Fiscal 2016
Fiscal 2017
Fiscal 2018
(Current fiscal year)
For the basic policy regarding dividends of surplus, etc., refer to page 29.
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors
The terms of office of all of the six (6) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company hereby requests that eight (8) Directors be elected to increase the number of Directors by two (2) in order to strengthen the Company's management structure and corporate governance in anticipation of further business expansion of the Group.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
The content of this proposal had been deliberated at the voluntary Nomination Committee chaired by an independent Outside Director. Based on the Committee's opinions, this proposal has been made.
Candidate
Name
Position and
Attendance of
meetings of the
Term of office
No.
responsibilities
Board of Directors
President and Chief
1
Shoichi Tosaka
Reappointment
Executive Officer
100%
13 years
In charge of
(18/18 times)
R&D/Engineering
Director and Senior
Executive
2
Shinji Masuyama
Reappointment
Operating Officer
100%
6 years
In charge of
(18/18 times)
Management
Planning
Director and Senior
Executive
3
Katsuya Sase
Reappointment
Operating Officer
100%
In charge of
3 years
(18/18 times)
Electronic
Components
Business
Director and
Executive
4
Osamu Takahashi
Reappointment
Operating Officer
100%
8 years
In charge of
(18/18 times)
Integrated Module
& Device Business
Executive
Operating Officer
5
Kazuya Umezawa
New appointment
In charge of Sales
-
-
and New Business
Planning and
Development
Reappointment
Outside Director
100%
6
Masashi Hiraiwa
Outside
(Independent
3 years
(18/18 times)
Independent
Director)
Reappointment
Outside Director
100%
7
Seiichi Koike
Outside
(Independent
1 year
(13/13 times)
Independent
Director)
New appointment
8
Emiko Hamada
Outside
-
-
-
Independent
Female
Notes: 1. Positions and responsibilities above are as of the date when this Notice of Convocation is dispatched.
Terms of office shown are as of the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
The attendance of meetings of the Board of Directors of Mr. Seiichi Koike is calculated based on the Board of Directors meetings held after the assumption of office as Director on June 28, 2018.
□1 Shoichi Tosaka
Number of Company
Attendance at meetings
shares held
of the Board of Directors
Term of office
(Date of birth: August 5, 1955)
13,700 shares
100%
13 years
Career summary, position and responsibilities
March 1979
Joined the Company
June 2006
Director and Senior Operating Officer of the Company
April 2007
Senior Executive Director and Senior Operating Officer of the
Company
July 2010
Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer of the Company
June 2012
Director and Executive Operating Officer of the Company
April 2015
Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer of the Company
October 2015
Representative and Senior Executive Operating Officer of the
Company
November 2015
President and Chief Executive Officer, in charge of
Reappointment
R&D/Engineering of the Company (to the present)
Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director
Having engaged in management of various areas such as the production, R&D/Engineering, quality assurance and corporate business planning divisions, Mr. Shoichi Tosaka has abundant experience and a good track record as a corporate manager and an engineer. Since Mr. Tosaka assumed the post of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, he has been striving to transform the business model into a highly profitable one, and with his powerful leadership, has strove to enhance the corporate value to lead the Company to the next step. For these reasons, it was judged that Mr. Tosaka would be able to properly execute such duties as taking management initiatives for the enhancement of corporate value over the medium- to long-term as the top management of the TAIYO YUDEN Group, making important managerial decisions and supervising business execution, and the Company believes utilizing his capabilities will be the best for the Company, therefore he was reappointed as a candidate for Director.
Note:
No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Shoichi Tosaka.
□2 Shinji Masuyama
Number of Company
Attendance at meetings
shares held
of the Board of Directors
Term of office
4,600 shares
100%
6 years
(Date of birth: February 28, 1957)
Career summary, position and responsibilities
March 1980
Joined the Company
January 2004
Operating Officer of the Company
July 2011
Senior Operating Officer of the Company
June 2013
Director and Senior Operating Officer of the Company
April 2015
Director and Executive Operating Officer of the Company
June 2018
Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, in charge of
Management Planning of the Company, Chief of Management
Planning Headquarters of the Company (to the present)
Reappointment
Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director
Mr. Shinji Masuyama has abundant experience and a good track record through practical
business in various areas such as production system R&D/engineering and business
divisions since joining the Company. He presently oversees management planning as
Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, thereby contributing to smooth business
operation, risk reduction and the improvement of corporate governance. For these reasons,
Mr. Masuyama was reappointed as a candidate for Director, expected to properly execute
such duties as the making of important managerial decisions and supervision of business
execution as Director.
Note:
No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Shinji Masuyama.
□3
Katsuya Sase
Number of Company
Attendance at meetings
shares held
of the Board of Directors
Term of office
(Date of birth: January 12, 1964)
4,400 shares
100%
3 years
Career summary, position and responsibilities
April 1986
Joined the Company
June 2013
Operating Officer of the Company
April 2015
Senior Operating Officer of the Company
April 2016
Executive Operating Officer of the Company
June 2016
Director and Executive Operating Officer of the Company
June 2018
Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, in charge of
Electronic Components Business, Chief of Electronic Components
Headquarters of the Company (to the present)
Reappointment
Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director
Mr. Katsuya Sase has abundant experience and a good track record through engaging,
since joining the Company, in operations in various areas such as the engineering and
business divisions and leading the capacitors business, which is the Company's principal
business. Presently, as Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer, Mr. Sase makes
use of his knowledge and experience as a leading engineering expert by overseeing the
electronic components business, thereby contributing to strengthening engineering
capability and improving productivity. For these reasons, Mr. Sase was reappointed as a
candidate for Director, expected to properly execute such duties as the making of
important managerial decisions and supervision of business execution as Director.
Note:
No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Katsuya Sase.
□4
Osamu Takahashi
Number of Company
Attendance at meetings
Term of office
shares held
of the Board of Directors
(Date of birth: November 25, 1955)
5,700 shares
100%
8 years
Career summary, position and responsibilities
March 1980
Joined the Company
April 2003
Operating Officer of the Company
July 2010
Senior Operating Officer of the Company
July 2011
Director and Senior Operating Officer of the Company
April 2016
Director and Executive Operating Officer, in charge of Integrated
Module & Device Business, Chief of Integrated Module & Device
Business Headquarters of the Company (to the present)
Reasons for appointment of candidate for Director
Reappointment
Mr. Osamu Takahashi has built up abundant experience and a good track record through
practical business, since joining the Company, in various areas, both domestic and
overseas, such as engineering, marketing, management and administration, and corporate-
planning divisions, and as the president of sales subsidiaries mainly in Taiwan. He is
presently contributing to strengthening product competitiveness and the expansion of
customers in the Group's Integrated Modules & Devices business as Director and
Executive Operating Officer. For these reasons, Mr. Takahashi was reappointed as a
candidate for Director, expected to properly execute such duties as the making of
important managerial decisions and supervision of business execution as Director.
Note:
No special interests exist between the Company and Mr. Osamu Takahashi.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.