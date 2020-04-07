Log in
TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION    4914

TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(4914)
News 
News

Takasago International : Revision of EHS Statement

04/07/2020

The Takasago group has maintained global multi-site certification for ISO14001 (environment management system) since 2011.

And in our centenary year, we have started moving forward to the acquisition of integrated certification of ISO14001 (environment management system) + ISO45001 (occupational health and safety management system) as a global project.

At the start of this transition, we are pleased to announce the revision of EHS statement as of April 1, 2020.

Click here to see the statement

Disclaimer

TAKASAGO International Corporation published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 01:32:17 UTC
