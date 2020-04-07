Takasago International : Revision of EHS Statement

The Takasago group has maintained global multi-site certification for ISO14001 (environment management system) since 2011.

And in our centenary year, we have started moving forward to the acquisition of integrated certification of ISO14001 (environment management system) + ISO45001 (occupational health and safety management system) as a global project.

At the start of this transition, we are pleased to announce the revision of EHS statement as of April 1, 2020.

Click here to see the statement