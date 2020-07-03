Takasago International : TaSuKI settles in Provence for a pioneering 10 years "Farm to Fragrance" lavandin supply agreement

Takasago International Corporation, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2020, has been historically engaged in the responsible, sustainable sourcing of natural aromatic ingredients from farm to fragrance.

On 2nd July 2020, Takasago is proud to announce a pioneering agreement with the Cooperative Corporation of Perfume Plants of Provence (SCA3P) for the purchase of the Cooperative's production of Lavandin Grosso essential oil.

This long-term contract is to achieve purchasing Lanvandin Grosso essential oil sustainably at a stable and balanced price. It represents a unique and unprecedented commitment in the flavor and fragrance industry for the iconic Lavandin Grosso.

PROTECTING PRODUCERS AND CLIENTS BY LIMITING MARKET VOLATILITY

'A symbol of Provence and one of the most widely used materials in fine fragrance, cosmetics, body care and home care, Lavandin Grosso is almost exclusively grown in France and there is no such exact substitute for it', explains Stéphane Zwaans, the head of Strategic Procurement Initiatives for Takasago. 'In the past few years, it has been an extremely volatile market, with continuous imbalance between supply and demand. Our aim was to support the sector by reducing unfavorable and extreme volatility in supply and price.'

By establishing a direct connection between the supplier and buyer, the agreement improves revenues for producers, as well as ensuring a stable, guaranteed income. 'The members of our Cooperative will be able to plan on the long-term, invest in new equipments, expand their activity, renew their plantations and work on developing higher-yield, more resistant cultivars', says Michel Krausz, the Director of the SCA3P. 'It contributes to the sustainability of the Cooperative, a structure that regroups 230 producers, mainly in the Alpes de Haute Provence and in the Vaucluse regions from where Lavandin Grosso has historically been grown.'

TaSuKI, A GLOBAL STRATEGY FOR PROCURING NATURAL INGREDIENTS AT SOURCE.

In supporting suppliers such as the Cooperative Corporation of Perfume Plants of Provence, Takasago secures a steady source of lavandin essential oil at a price which is fair for both producers and users. Close cooperation over such a long period also ensures a steady quality and quantity of natural ingredients in a volatile context. Natural ingredients have been

subject to speculation and climate changes. This initiative meets clients' and consumers' demands for more traceability, transparency, and ethical sourcing, as well as the implementation of best commercial and environmental practices.

Takasago's initiative is part of a global strategy for sourcing natural origin ingredients called TaSuKI (Takasago Global Procurement Sustainability Key Initiatives). With this, Takasago implements and manages responsible sourcing strategies from source and along the value chain to secure sustainable supply. It aims at supporting local producers and their communities, and reducing impact on the environment.

RESPONSIBLE SOURCING, DIRECTLY FROM FARM TO FRAGRANCE

As part of the TaSuKI, Takasago has also developed its direct local sourcing and primary processing presence in various parts of the world. It includes a program for procuring and upgrading patchouli oil in Indonesia for the past 40 years, another with vanilla growers and plant in Madagascar since 2012 and, more recently, a program with grapefruit growers in Florida. 'Going forward, we aim to develop a similar approach to help preserve and support other vulnerable, volatile supply chains', states Stéphane Zwaans.

This virtuous circle of presence at source and responsible sourcing ensures that TaSuKI addresses Takasago's clients and the civil society's key related aspirations in a clear, comprehensive and effective way.

By supporting a key traditional crop of Provence in the long term, Takasago pursues its

policy of establishing a fair and trusting relationship with business partners around the world and of guaranteeing sustainable procurement.

TAKASAGO CONTACT:

SYLVAIN EYRAUD

(+33) 1 40 54 65 79 - SYLVAIN_EYRAUD@TAKASAGO.COM

PRESS CONTACT:

NATHALIE FRANCHINI COMMUNICATION

(+33) 1 47 54 07 95 - PRESSE@FRANCHINICOMMUNICATION.COM