Takashimaya : monthly store sales flash Jul.2020
08/03/2020 | 02:33am EDT
Takashimaya monthly store sales flash
Jul. 2020
13 stores of
Takashimaya
(20.5)
Store
Sales
growth
Osaka
(28.7)
Sakai
(6.2)
Kyoto
(20.4)
Kyoto and Rakusai
(19.1)
Senboku
(2.8)
Nihombashi
(17.9)
Yokohama
(18.7)
Konandai
22.4
Shinjuku
(35.0)
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
(20.2)
and 3 regional stores
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store
(%, year on year)
Store
Sales
growth
Tamagawa
(11.8)
Tachikawa
(0.2)
Omiya
(23.0)
Kashiwa
(14.7)
Okayama
(12.5)
Gifu
(2.9)
Takasaki
(4.5)
Disclaimer
Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:32:08 UTC
