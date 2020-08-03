Log in
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/02
700 JPY   0.00%
02:33aTAKASHIMAYA : monthly store sales flash Jul.2020
PU
07/06TAKASHIMAYA : sinks into red, sales halved in March-May due to pandemic
AQ
07/01TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takashimaya : monthly store sales flash Jul.2020

08/03/2020 | 02:33am EDT

Takashimaya monthly store sales flash

Jul. 2020

13 stores of

Takashimaya(20.5)

Store

Sales

growth

Osaka

(28.7)

Sakai

(6.2)

Kyoto

(20.4)

Kyoto and Rakusai

(19.1)

Senboku

(2.8)

Nihombashi

(17.9)

Yokohama

(18.7)

Konandai

22.4

Shinjuku

(35.0)

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

(20.2)

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store

(%, year on year)

Store

Sales

growth

Tamagawa

(11.8)

Tachikawa

(0.2)

Omiya

(23.0)

Kashiwa

(14.7)

Okayama

(12.5)

Gifu

(2.9)

Takasaki

(4.5)

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:32:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 728 B 6 876 M 6 876 M
Net income 2021 -13 387 M -126 M -126 M
Net Debt 2021 129 B 1 219 M 1 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,71x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 117 B 1 104 M 1 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 825
Free-Float 79,5%
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 975,00 JPY
Last Close Price 700,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshio Murata President & Representative Director
Koji Suzuki Chairman
Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Mitsuaki Awano Senior Managing Representative Director
Mitsuru Takaku Managing Director & Manager-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED-43.00%1 104
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.31.61%11 839
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-16.69%8 956
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.337.67%6 814
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-11.64%5 825
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.60%3 321
