Sid Meier's Civilization® VI: Gathering Storm Now Available

Largest expansion ever for beloved strategy series includes an active world ecosystem filled with new environmental challenges, as well as the new World Congress

2K and Firaxis Games today announced that Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI: Gathering Storm, the second expansion pack for the critically acclaimed and award-winning Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI, is now available for Windows PC.

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm presents players with an active planet that generates new and dynamic challenges for the Civilization series, with new features and systems including Environmental Effects, new Engineering Projects and Consumable Resources for players to experience a living world full of danger and opportunity. The expansion, the largest ever created for the beloved strategy series, introduces the Diplomatic Victory and the World Congress – a new way to win the game in a forum where leaders vote on global policies. Technologies and Civics now extend into the near future, opening possibilities not yet seen by the existing world. In addition, there are eight new civilizations and nine new leaders, as well as many new units, buildings, improvements, wonders and more.

“Firaxis continues raising the bar with Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm in developing the largest and most feature-rich expansion to date for the franchise,” said Melissa Bell, SVP and Head of Global Marketing at 2K. “The development team exceeded our expectations by delivering a unique expansion with a living world of climate challenges for players to experience Civilization in ways never before possible.”

“In Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm, the world around the player is more alive than ever before,” said Ed Beach, Franchise Lead Designer at Firaxis Games. “We’re excited to offer new ways for fans to discover fresh experiences playing Civ, and this expansion epitomizes that sense of exploration. The choices players make will influence the world ecosystem and could impact the future of every civilization on the map.”

Key features for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm include:

Developed by Firaxis Games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm is available for Windows PC and coming shortly thereafter for Mac and Linux from Aspyr Media. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and up by the ESRB and is available now for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch™. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is also available for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Linux from Aspyr Media.

Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

