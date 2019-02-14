Sid Meier's Civilization® VI: Gathering Storm Now Available

2K
and Firaxis
Games today announced that Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI:
Gathering Storm, the second expansion pack for the critically
acclaimed and award-winning Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI,
is now available for Windows PC.
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm presents
players with an active planet that generates new and dynamic challenges
for the Civilization series, with new features and systems
including Environmental Effects, new Engineering Projects and Consumable
Resources for players to experience a living world full of danger and
opportunity. The expansion, the largest ever created for the beloved
strategy series, introduces the Diplomatic Victory and the World
Congress – a new way to win the game in a forum where leaders vote on
global policies. Technologies and Civics now extend into the near
future, opening possibilities not yet seen by the existing world. In
addition, there are eight new civilizations and nine new leaders, as
well as many new units, buildings, improvements, wonders and more.
“Firaxis continues raising the bar with Sid Meier’s Civilization
VI: Gathering Storm in developing the largest and most
feature-rich expansion to date for the franchise,” said Melissa Bell,
SVP and Head of Global Marketing at 2K. “The development team exceeded
our expectations by delivering a unique expansion with a living world of
climate challenges for players to experience Civilization in
ways never before possible.”
“In Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm, the
world around the player is more alive than ever before,” said Ed Beach,
Franchise Lead Designer at Firaxis Games. “We’re excited to offer new
ways for fans to discover fresh experiences playing Civ, and this
expansion epitomizes that sense of exploration. The choices players make
will influence the world ecosystem and could impact the future of every
civilization on the map.”
Key features for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm include:
-
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS: Volcanoes, storms (blizzards, sand
storms, tornadoes and hurricanes), climate change, floods, droughts
and geothermal fissures bring the world to life in a brand-new way;
-
POWER AND CONSUMABLE RESOURCES: Strategic resources like coal
and oil, as well as renewable energy sources like wind and geothermal
energy, play an additional role and are now consumed in power plants
to generate electricity for cities;
-
ENGINEERING PROJECTS: Players can now shape the worlds around
their empires to overcome unfavorable land conditions by adding
improvements like canals, dams, tunnels and railroads;
-
WORLD CONGRESS: For the first time in Civilization VI,
players can make their voices heard among the other leaders of the
world in their quests to achieve the new Diplomatic Victory;
-
21st CENTURY TECHNOLOGIES AND CIVICS: A New 9th Era
is added to the Technology and Civics trees, introducing a new age of
technology;
-
NEW LEADERS AND CIVS: Nine new leaders from eight new
civilizations bring unique bonuses and gameplay, as well as a total of
nine unique units, four unique buildings, three unique improvements,
two unique districts and one unique governor;
-
NEW SCENARIOS: Two new scenarios are included in the Gathering
Storm expansion. The Black Death provides players with
the challenge of leading their civs through The Great Plague that
devastated Europe, while War Machine is a multiplayer
experience pitting one player as Germany to execute a bold plan of
invading France, while the French defender strives to repel the
invasion;
-
MORE NEW CONTENT: Gathering Storm includes seven
new world wonders, seven natural wonders, 15 new improvements, nine
new buildings, five new districts, two new city sets, nine new techs
and 10 new civics;
-
NEW UNITS: Gathering Storm introduces 18
new units, including the return of the near-unstoppable Giant Death
Robot, as well as The Rock Band, a special kind of Atomic
Era unit that generates huge boosts of Tourism;
-
IMPROVED GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS: The Espionage system is enhanced
with new options, while the Culture and Science Victories are updated,
new Historic Moments are added and additional improvements were made
to other existing systems.
Developed by Firaxis Games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering
Storm is available for Windows PC and coming shortly thereafter
for Mac and Linux from Aspyr Media. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is
rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and up by the ESRB and is available now for
Windows PC and Nintendo Switch™. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is
also available for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Linux from Aspyr Media.
Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two
Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their
respective holders.
