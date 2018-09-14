Take Two Interactive Software : 2K Announces Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI for Nintendo Switch

2K
and Firaxis
Games today announced that Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI,
winner of The Game Awards’ Best Strategy Game, DICE Awards’ Best
Strategy Game and latest entry in the prestigious Civilization franchise,
is coming to Nintendo Switch™ on November 16, 2018. Additionally, 2K and
Firaxis Games have partnered with Aspyr Media to bring Civilization
VI to Nintendo Switch and ensure the experience meets the same
high standards of the beloved series.
Originally created by legendary game designer, Sid Meier, Civilization
is a turn-based strategy game in which you build an empire to stand the
test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your
enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you
attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.
Now on Nintendo Switch, the quest to victory in Civilization VI
can take place wherever and whenever players want.
Key features for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo
Switch include:
-
PLAY YOUR WAY: The path to victory is the one you determine.
Become the most scientifically advanced civilization, dominate through
sheer military power, or become the foremost destination for the
cultural arts.
-
THE WORLD’S GREATEST LEADERS: Play as one of 24 different
leaders from various countries around the world and throughout history.
Build an empire of lucrative trade routes with Cleopatra of Egypt,
flex the military might of your legions with Trajan of Rome, or
develop a powerhouse of culture with Hojo Tokimune of Japan. Each of
the leaders can be played any way you prefer, with unique abilities,
units, and infrastructure in their quest for victory.
-
EXPANSIVE EMPIRES: See the marvels of your empire spread across
the map. Settle in uncharted lands, improve your surroundings, build
new districts, and see your cities – and your civilization – prosper.
-
ACTIVE RESEARCH: Unlock boosts that speed your civilization’s
progress through history. To advance more quickly, use your units to
actively explore, develop your environment, and discover new cultures.
-
DYNAMIC DIPLOMACY: Interactions with other civilizations change
over the course of the game, from primitive first interactions where
conflict is a fact of life, to late game alliances and negotiations.
-
EXCITING AND UNIQUE SCENARIOS: Civilization VI for
Nintendo Switch includes four playable scenarios, each with a
different setting and style of gameplay inspired by history. Be part
of the colonization of Australia in “Outback Tycoon”, defend Poland
from invaders in “Jadwiga’s Legacy”, choose a Viking leader to plunder
Europe in “Vikings, Raiders, and Traders!”, or conquer the known world
in the “Conquests of Alexander.”
-
COOPERATIVE AND COMPETITIVE MULTIPLAYER: Up to 4 players can
cooperate or compete for supremacy via a wireless LAN.
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI will be available on Nintendo
Switch on November 16, 2018. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI is
rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and up by the ESRB, and is available now on
Windows PC. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI is also available
on iPad, Mac and Linux from Aspyr Media.
Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two
Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
