Take Two Interactive Software : 2K Announces Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI for Nintendo Switch

2K and Firaxis Games today announced that Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI, winner of The Game Awards’ Best Strategy Game, DICE Awards’ Best Strategy Game and latest entry in the prestigious Civilization franchise, is coming to Nintendo Switch™ on November 16, 2018. Additionally, 2K and Firaxis Games have partnered with Aspyr Media to bring Civilization VI to Nintendo Switch and ensure the experience meets the same high standards of the beloved series.

Originally created by legendary game designer, Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

Now on Nintendo Switch, the quest to victory in Civilization VI can take place wherever and whenever players want.

Key features for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch include:

PLAY YOUR WAY: The path to victory is the one you determine. Become the most scientifically advanced civilization, dominate through sheer military power, or become the foremost destination for the cultural arts.

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 16, 2018. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI is rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and up by the ESRB, and is available now on Windows PC. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI is also available on iPad, Mac and Linux from Aspyr Media.

Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

