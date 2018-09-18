Log in
Take Two Interactive Software : Ball Without Limits October 16th with NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

09/18/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Experience the action-packed spectacle of two-on-two arcade basketball with a new gameplay trailer

2K has announced that NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, the two-on-two arcade basketball game from developer Saber Interactive, will release on October 16, 2018, for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC for $29.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005253/en/

2K has announced that NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, the two-on-two arcade basketball game from developer Saber Interactive, will release on October 16, 2018, for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC for $29.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starring Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving, NBA Champion Kevin Garnett, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, and emerging Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the cover, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 steps up the energy and attitude with new players, playgrounds and moves. NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will feature over 300 players at launch – including legendary new additions like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar– with nearly 200 additional players arriving in updates after release. The game will release with ten new and exciting playgrounds from around the world, including courts in Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Seoul and Australia, with additional courts planned for after launch.

In addition, the game will boast well over 100 signature moves, including showstoppers like Michael Jordan’s free throw line dunk, George Gervin’s Iceman finger roll and LeBron James’ self alley-oop. There are also many new customization items, such as jackets, shirts, pants, shorts and shoes. In addition, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’s soundtrack will feature licensed tracks from hit artists like Run The Jewels, Oddisee and DJ Premier.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 features multiple ways to play on your own, with friends, or against the world. Playgrounds Championship mode delivers a worldwide ranked league with multiple competitive solo and co-op ladders, while the new single-player Season mode recreates the experience of leading a team through the regular season and playoffs. There are also four-player online matches, co-op matches against AI, enhanced matchmaking with dedicated servers, three-point contests, off-the-wall power-ups, custom matches and more!

For the latest updates on NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, visit nba.2k.com/playgrounds, and follow the series on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is rated E (Everyone) by the ESRB.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s Civilization series, Evolve™, Battleborn®, the popular WWE 2K franchise and NBA 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this console generation.

*According to 2008 - 2018 Metacritic.com

About Saber Interactive

Based in the U.S., Russia, and Spain, Saber Interactive is an independent developer whose credits include Quake Champions, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo: Master Chief Collection and others. Saber’s NBA Playgrounds is one of the best-selling digital console titles of 2017. The company has multiple development studios across the world making great games and bringing fun interactive experiences to life.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
