TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

(TTWO)
Take-Two Interactive : Software, Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

08/22/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Webcast scheduled for September 19, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that Strauss Zelnick, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company’s website at http://ir.take2games.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same location.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, the Company may make statements that are not historical facts and which are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should”, "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
