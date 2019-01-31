Take-Two Interactive : Software, Inc. to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that
Strauss Zelnick, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
plans to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom
Conference in San Francisco. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for
Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. Pacific Time. A link to the
live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company’s
website at http://ir.take2games.com.
A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same
location.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a
leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment
for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes
products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and
2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading
developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems
and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are
delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms
and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly
traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product
information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their
respective holders.
