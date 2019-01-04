Log in
Take-Two Interactive : Software, Inc. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results Premarket on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

01/04/2019

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2019, ended December 31, 2018, before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 959 M
EBIT 2019 700 M
Net income 2019 286 M
Finance 2019 2 063 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,77
P/E ratio 2020 32,95
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Capitalization 11 844 M
Chart TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Take-Two Interactive Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff President
Lainie Goldstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jon J. Moses Independent Director
Michael Dornemann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE1.04%11 844
HASBRO-1.56%10 118
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC0.00%10 110
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-6.50%9 022
CD PROJEKT SA1.79%3 899
MATTEL-2.30%3 369
