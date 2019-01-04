Take-Two Interactive : Software, Inc. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results Premarket on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that
it plans to report financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal
year 2019, ended December 31, 2018, before the market opens on
Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The Company plans to hold a conference call
to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed
by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast
and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a
leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment
for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes
products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and
2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading
developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems
and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are
delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms
and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly
traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product
information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their
respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005014/en/