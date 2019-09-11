Log in
Take-Two Interactive : Software, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

09/11/2019

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that the Company will provide a live listen-only webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available via the Internet by visiting http://ir.take2games.com.

Only the audio portion of the Annual Meeting will be webcast, and participation in the webcast does not constitute meeting attendance. In order to vote at the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the record date for the Annual Meeting must either authorize a valid proxy or attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 778 M
EBIT 2020 621 M
Net income 2020 456 M
Finance 2020 2 233 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,15x
EV / Sales2021 3,94x
Capitalization 13 753 M
Managers
NameTitle
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff President
Lainie Goldstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jon J. Moses Independent Director
Michael Dornemann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE24.73%13 753
HASBRO, INC40.23%14 709
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC29.36%12 683
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT0.77%8 720
MATTEL6.91%3 690
SPIN MASTER CORP9.95%3 278
