Take Two Interactive Software : NBA, NBPA and 2K Announce Longterm Partnership Expansion

The National Basketball Association (NBA), National Basketball Players
Association (NBPA) and 2K, a wholly-owned label of Take-Two Interactive
Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and publisher of the leading global
basketball video game NBA 2K, today announced a
significant, multiyear global partnership extension. The agreement
expands upon the success of NBA 2K, the top-rated and
top-selling NBA video game simulation series for the past 17 years* that
has sold-in more than 86 million units worldwide.
“The NBA has been an outstanding partner throughout the history of the NBA
2K franchise, contributing significantly to its unparalleled
success and the ability to grow its audience around the world across a
myriad of platforms and offerings,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and
CEO of Take-Two. “We’re thrilled to be in business with Adam and the
entire team at the NBA, and enter into the longest-ever partnership
extension between our organizations. Together, we’re confident that we
will continue to find new and innovative ways to captivate and engage
basketball fans, and expand further the success of the NBA 2K
brand.”
NBA 2K recently launched NBA 2K19 after
setting a series record for NBA 2K18 with 10 million units
sold. This year marks the 20th anniversary of
the video game franchise.
“An entire generation of basketball fans engage and connect with NBA
teams and players through NBA 2K,” said NBA Commissioner
Adam Silver. “We are grateful to extend our partnership with Take-Two
and the NBPA to build on the enormous popularity of the NBA 2K
franchise and the continued global growth of basketball.”
“NBA 2K has become an important part of the NBA culture
both for our players and fans,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele
Roberts. “Kudos to THINK450 for successfully negotiating this extension
on the NBPA’s behalf. We look forward to continuing this partnership
with the League and Take-Two Interactive.”
Other facets of the partnership include NBA 2K Online and NBA
2K Online 2, which together have 40 million registered users and
is the #1 PC online sports game in China. In addition, 2K recently
published NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, NBA 2K Mobile,
and the launched the groundbreaking NBA 2K League in May 2018.
Follow NBA
2K on Instagram,
Twitter,
YouTube,
and Facebook
for the latest NBA 2K19 news.
*According to 2000 - 2019 Metacritic.com
and Gamerankings.com.
2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:
TTWO).
Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal
and www.take2games.com/privacy
for additional details.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a
leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment
for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes
products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and
2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading
developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems
and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are
delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms
and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly
traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product
information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.
About 2K
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment
globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal
computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered
through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud
streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming
genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports,
casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most
talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis
Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s
stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed
BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid
Meier’s Civilization series, Evolve™, Battleborn®, the popular WWE 2K
franchise and NBA 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this
console generation.
*According to 2008 - 2019 Metacritic.com
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their
respective holders.
About the NBA
The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four
professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the
Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K
League. The NBA has established a major international presence with
games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages,
and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on
six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured
108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA
Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League
Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in
the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all
league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league
addresses important social issues by working with internationally
recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and
family development, and health-related causes.
About the NBPA
The National Basketball Players Association [NBPA] is the
union for current professional basketball players in the National
Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is
to protect the rights of, advocate on behalf of and facilitate its
members ability to maximize their opportunities and achieve their goals
-- on and off the court. THINK450, a wholly owned for-profit
subsidiary of the NBPA, manages the players’ group licensing
rights. Working with leading companies and brands both domestically and
abroad, THINK450 identifies and negotiates commercial opportunities for
NBPA members across all industries. Dedicated to preserving the legacy
of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and
assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world
that seek to improve the lives of those in need. Through grants that
match players’ philanthropy and charitable giving, the Foundation
highlights and accelerates the real and collaborative work that
basketball players perform worldwide to build their communities and
create meaningful change.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are
considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and
may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes,"
"estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts,"
"projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for
the Company's future business and financial performance. Such
forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our
management as well as assumptions made by and information currently
available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks
and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual
outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking
statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our
dependence on key management and product development personnel, our
dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop
other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance
of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our
games, and risks associated with international operations. Other
important factors and information are contained in the Company's most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the
section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the
SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com.
All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary
statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005138/en/