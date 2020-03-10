Take Two Interactive Software : Two Shares Up After NFL Partnership

By Michael Dabaie

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares rose 5% premarket to $119.95.

The National Football League and Take-Two's 2K unveiled a multi-year video game partnership. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The games will be "non-simulation," Take-Two said. The company said the projects are in early development and will launch starting in calendar year 2021, during Take-Two's fiscal year 2022.

Electronic Arts Inc., which makes the Madden NFL games, said in a statement: "EA SPORTS is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged. Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms."

Electronic Arts shares rose 1.4% to $102.30 premarket.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com