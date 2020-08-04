What did you do during lockdown? I was playing 'Grand Theft Auto'

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
sold over 15 million units of "Grand Theft Auto V" in the first
two quarters of the year, as more people lapped up the
action-adventure videogame to keep themselves entertained during
lockdowns.
The company has sold 135 million units of the hit franchise
since its launch in 2013, with Bernstein analysts saying that
sales were almost catching up with the installed base of
relevant consoles, including Sony Corp's PlayStation
and Microsoft Corp's Xbox.
Take-Two shares, which are up more than 37% this year, hit a
record high of $180.61, a day after it reported a blockbuster
quarter.
"Grand Theft Auto V", the seventh installment of the
franchise, follows the story of three protagonists - Trevor,
Franklin and Michael - as they find their way through a
fictitious California-like state to accomplish missions
involving car-chases and shootouts.
Take-Two sold over 25 million units of "Grand Theft Auto V"
globally in the last 12 months, more than double that of a year
earlier.
"Our updated model puts 'GTA6' release in FY23," Bernstein
analysts said, adding that their "GTA6" bull case has 110
million lifetime units and values the franchise at $19.4
billion, which is "more than the market cap of TTWO, on its
own".
The company also joined rival videogame publisher Electronic
Arts Inc in raising its annual sales forecast as demand
for their popular videogames soars.
U.S. spending on video games in June surged 26% to $1.2
billion, the highest for the month in over a decade, according
to research firm NPD, as people turned to games for relaxation
during lockdowns and also purchased more in-game content.
At least 10 brokerages raised their price targets on the
company's stock.
