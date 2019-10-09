Takeaway com : 09-10-2019 Press release - Q3 2019 Trading Update

Amsterdam, 9 October 2019 Q3 2019 Trading Update Takeaway.com orders 87% up in Q3 2019; Germany up by 136% Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "company", or together with its group companies "Takeaway.com", the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe, hereby issues an order update for the third quarter of 2019. Statement of Jitse Groen, CEO of Takeaway.com: "Takeaway.com upheld its strong order growth during the summer. While we continue to prioritise growth over profits, the company is now EBITDA positive in both the Netherlands and the Germany segment, and for the company as a whole." Orders Third quarter Year-to-date (in thousands) 2019 2018 Growth 2019 2018 Growth (% change) (% change) Netherlands 9,468 8,225 15% 27,942 23,879 17% Germany1 19,217 8,159 136% 47,136 23,217 103% Other Leading Markets2,3 12,931 5,929 118% 37,555 16,950 122% Total 41,616 22,313 87% 112,633 64,046 76% The aggregated German orders, including pre-acquisition, would be 19,217 thousand in the third quarter 2019 and 15,915 thousand in the third quarter 2018, resulting in 21% order growth and would be 55,967 thousand year-to-date 2019 and 45,962 thousand for year-to-date 2018, resulting in 22% order growth. Other Leading Markets comprise Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel. Other Leading Markets excluding Israel would be 7,719 thousand orders in the third quarter with 30% growth or 22,717 thousand orders year-to-date with 34% growth. Takeaway.com processed 41.6 million orders in the third quarter of 2019, representing an 87% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions.

In Austria, our brand name has been changed from Lieferservice.at to Lieferando.at to benefit from the spill-over effect of our strong brand awareness in Germany.

spill-over effect of our strong brand awareness in Germany. The roll-out of Scoober continued with the expansion to four additional cities in the third quarter of 2019. Scoober is now active in 73 cities in ten countries. We will continue to invest in expansion to more new cities, primarily in Poland, where McDonald's was recently added to our offering.

roll-out of Scoober continued with the expansion to four additional cities in the third quarter of 2019. Scoober is now active in 73 cities in ten countries. We will continue to invest in expansion to more new cities, primarily in Poland, where McDonald's was recently added to our offering. On 5 August 2019, Takeaway.com and Just Eat plc announced a recommended all-share combination, which will create one of the largest food delivery companies in the world, with scale, strategic vision, industry-leading capabilities, leading positions in attractive markets and a diversified geographic presence. It is currently expected that the company's shareholder circular will be published towards the end of October 2019 and the EGM will be held in December 2019. Subject to satisfaction of conditions, including shareholder approvals and Works Council consultation process by Takeaway.com in the Netherlands, completion of the transaction is expected around year-end. 1

About Takeaway.com Takeaway.com is the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe and Israel. The company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platform. With nearly 50,000 connected restaurants, Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Takeaway.com also provides restaurant delivery services in 73 cities in ten countries for restaurants that do not deliver themselves. Founded in 2000, Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become the leading online food delivery marketplace of Continental Europe with operations in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Romania. In the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, Takeaway.com processed more than 123 million orders from 16.7 million unique consumers. With approximately 4,500 employees, Takeaway.com processed orders worth €2.3 billion and generated revenue of nearly €315 million in the twelve months ended 30 June 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: TKWY).

