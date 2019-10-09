Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Takeaway.com    TKWY   NL0012015705

TAKEAWAY.COM

(TKWY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/09 02:21:44 am
70.65 EUR   +1.00%
01:51aTAKEAWAY COM : 09-10-2019 Press release - Q3 2019 Trading Update
PU
09/19TAKEAWAY.COM : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/17TAKEAWAY.COM : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Takeaway com : 09-10-2019 Press release - Q3 2019 Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 01:51am EDT

Amsterdam, 9 October 2019

Q3 2019 Trading Update

Takeaway.com orders 87% up in Q3 2019; Germany up by 136%

Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "company", or together with its group companies "Takeaway.com", the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe, hereby issues an order update for the third quarter of 2019.

Statement of Jitse Groen, CEO of Takeaway.com: "Takeaway.com upheld its strong order growth during the summer. While we continue to prioritise growth over profits, the company is now EBITDA positive in both the Netherlands and the Germany segment, and for the company as a whole."

Orders

Third quarter

Year-to-date

(in thousands)

2019

2018

Growth

2019

2018

Growth

(% change)

(% change)

Netherlands

9,468

8,225

15%

27,942

23,879

17%

Germany1

19,217

8,159

136%

47,136

23,217

103%

Other Leading Markets2,3

12,931

5,929

118%

37,555

16,950

122%

Total

41,616

22,313

87%

112,633

64,046

76%

  1. The aggregated German orders, including pre-acquisition, would be 19,217 thousand in the third quarter 2019 and 15,915 thousand in the third quarter 2018, resulting in 21% order growth and would be 55,967 thousand year-to-date 2019 and 45,962 thousand for year-to-date 2018, resulting in 22% order growth.
  2. Other Leading Markets comprise Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.
  3. Other Leading Markets excluding Israel would be 7,719 thousand orders in the third quarter with 30% growth or 22,717 thousand orders year-to-date with 34% growth.
    • Takeaway.com processed 41.6 million orders in the third quarter of 2019, representing an 87% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions.
    • In Austria, our brand name has been changed from Lieferservice.at to Lieferando.at to benefit from the spill-over effect of our strong brand awareness in Germany.
    • The roll-out of Scoober continued with the expansion to four additional cities in the third quarter of 2019. Scoober is now active in 73 cities in ten countries. We will continue to invest in expansion to more new cities, primarily in Poland, where McDonald's was recently added to our offering.
    • On 5 August 2019, Takeaway.com and Just Eat plc announced a recommended all-share combination, which will create one of the largest food delivery companies in the world, with scale, strategic vision, industry-leading capabilities, leading positions in attractive markets and a diversified geographic presence. It is currently expected that the company's shareholder circular will be published towards the end of October 2019 and the EGM will be held in December 2019. Subject to satisfaction of conditions, including shareholder approvals and Works Council consultation process by Takeaway.com in the Netherlands, completion of the transaction is expected around year-end.

1

Takeaway.com

Jitse Groen, CEO

Brent Wissink, CFO

Joerg Gerbig, COO

Investors:

Joris Wilton

  1. Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com
  1. +31 6 143 154 79

Media:

  1. press@takeaway.com

For more information please visit our corporate website: https://corporate.takeaway.com

About Takeaway.com

Takeaway.com is the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe and Israel. The company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platform. With nearly 50,000 connected restaurants, Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Takeaway.com also provides restaurant delivery services in 73 cities in ten countries for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Founded in 2000, Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become the leading online food delivery marketplace of Continental Europe with operations in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Romania. In the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, Takeaway.com processed more than 123 million orders from 16.7 million unique consumers.

With approximately 4,500 employees, Takeaway.com processed orders worth €2.3 billion and generated revenue of nearly €315 million in the twelve months ended 30 June 2019.

The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: TKWY).

Financial calendar

Q4 2019 Trading Update

:

9 January 2020

Full Year 2019 Results

:

13

February 2020

2019 Annual Report

:

12

March 2020

Q1 2020 Trading Update

:

9

April 2020

Dates may be subject to change following completion of the recommended all-share combination.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.takeaway.com/investors/financial-calendar/

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

2

Disclaimer

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward -looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward -looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on outside sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimates.

3

Disclaimer

Takeaway.com NV published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 05:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAKEAWAY.COM
01:51aTAKEAWAY COM : 09-10-2019 Press release - Q3 2019 Trading Update
PU
09/19TAKEAWAY.COM : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/17TAKEAWAY.COM : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/11ANALYST VIEW : Negative rates? Not so fast, says Wall Street
RE
09/11Naspers spin-off Prosus surges 25% on Amsterdam market debut
RE
09/11Naspers spin-off Prosus surges 25% on market debut in Amsterdam
RE
09/10Prosus, tech heavyweight with Tencent stake, to list in Amsterdam
RE
09/04Just Eat shareholder Eminence Capital to vote against Takeaway.com merger
RE
09/04JUST EAT : CAN'T STOMACH IT Asset manager opposes Eat £9bn Takeaway.com deal
AQ
09/03EUROPE : Weak data, Brexit woes knock European stocks off one-month high
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 417 M
EBIT 2019 0,70 M
Net income 2019 -42,0 M
Debt 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -75,5x
P/E ratio 2020 110x
EV / Sales2019 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,82x
Capitalization 4 281 M
Chart TAKEAWAY.COM
Duration : Period :
Takeaway.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEAWAY.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 84,93  €
Last Close Price 69,95  €
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEAWAY.COM18.96%4 687
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.86%390 841
NETFLIX1.14%120 168
NASPERS LIMITED-19.33%65 757
COSTAR GROUP, INC.75.55%21 644
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-3.93%20 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group