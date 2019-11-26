Takeaway com : 26-11-2019 Press release - Takeaway.com partners with McDonalds in Belgium

Founded in 2000, Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become the leading online food delivery marketplace of Continental Europe with operations in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Romania. In the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, Takeaway.com processed more than 123 million orders from 16.7 million unique consumers.

Takeaway.com is the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe and Israel. The company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platform. With nearly 50,000 connected restaurants, Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Takeaway.com also provides restaurant delivery services in 89 cities in ten countries for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The roll-out of Scoober continued with the expansion to 16 additional European cities in the fourth quarter of 2019. Scoober is now active in 89 cities in ten countries. Takeaway.com will continue to invest in the expansion of Scoober to more cities.

Takeaway.com's couriers are employed, insured and paid well above minimum wage. In most cities, our riders are provided with e-bikes, which is an environmentally friendly mode of transport that offers the additional benefit of faster delivery times than regular bicycles.

McDonald's was already available to Takeaway.com consumers with free delivery in Germany and Bulgaria. In October 2019, McDonald's was added to our offering in Poland and now it is also added to our food delivery offering in Belgium.

Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "company", or together with its group companies "Takeaway.com", the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe and Israel, further strengthens its global partnership with McDonald's with today's expansion to Belgium.

Disclaimer

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on outside sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimates.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly (in whole or in part) in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. In particular, this announcement should not be released, published, distributed, forwarded or transmitted, in whole or in part, in, into or from any restricted jurisdiction, including the United States, where doing so may be restricted by law. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States.

Nothing in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share or dividend per share for Takeaway.com for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share or dividend per share for Takeaway.com.

2