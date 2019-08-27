Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4502)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care appoints Takeda executive Helen Giza as CFO

0
08/27/2019

BERLIN (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care has hired Helen Giza from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical as its new finance chief, replacing Mike Brosnan.

Brosnan, who has served as chief financial officer since 2010, announced his retirement earlier this year.

Giza has been Takeda's chief integration and divestiture management officer since 2018 after serving as finance chief of the company's U.S. business unit from 2008.

"Along with her international financial expertise, Helen brings great experience in the area of acquisitions and successful integration within the healthcare sector," Chief Executive Rice Powell said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -0.26% 60.3 Delayed Quote.6.74%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -0.18% 43.96 Delayed Quote.3.92%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.19% 11.22 End-of-day quote.7.68%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD -2.82% 3448 End-of-day quote.-4.75%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 332 B
EBIT 2020 -48 495 M
Net income 2020 -299 063 M
Debt 2020 4 310 B
Yield 2020 5,20%
P/E ratio 2020 -18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
EV / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 5 396 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 295,45  JPY
Last Close Price 3 462,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,0%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Costa Saroukos Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Plump Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Managing Director & Head-Globalization
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD-4.75%50 709
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.97%337 285
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.03%236 325
MERCK AND COMPANY12.39%219 885
NOVARTIS16.25%202 431
PFIZER-21.33%192 702
