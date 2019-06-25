Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TAK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Takeda announced on May 14, 2019, that it was forecasting a surprise loss for the current year. The loss was caused by high costs related to the Company’s $59 billion acquisition of Shire Plc. Based on this news, shares of Takeda fell by more than 8% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
07:23pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06:04pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Takeda Ph..
BU
01:04aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting At G-20
DJ
06/24TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Informa Pharma Intelligence Wins Two SIPAwards at 40th A..
AQ
06/11TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Amyloidosis treatment discontinued from clinical trials
AQ
06/09TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Provides Update on TOURMALINE-AL1 Phase 3 Trial in AL Am..
AQ
06/07TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : ditches late-stage Ninlaro trial
AQ
06/05TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Provides Update on TOURMALINE-AL1 Phase 3 Trial in AL Am..
BU
06/04TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Presents Results from Lung Portfolio Including Phase 1/2..
AQ
06/04TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : New Ad-hoc Analysis of Phase 3 HELP Study Evaluates Prev..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 361 B
EBIT 2020 379 B
Net income 2020 -163 402 M
Debt 2020 4 513 B
Yield 2020 4,81%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 32,25
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Capitalization 5 897 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 434  JPY
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Costa Saroukos Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Plump Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Managing Director & Head-Globalization
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD4.75%51 782
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.10%348 981
PFIZER0.05%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.50%227 848
NOVARTIS21.44%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY11.91%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About