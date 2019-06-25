Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited – TAK

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) resulting from allegations that Takeda may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 14, 2019, Takeda forecasted an unexpected operating loss for the current year, citing costs associated with Takeda’s $59 billion purchase of Shire Plc. On this news, Takeda’s securities fell $1.57 per share, or over 8%, to close at $17.92 on May 14, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Takeda investors. If you purchased shares of Takeda please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1610.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

