TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4502)

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4502)
  Report  
News 
News

Takeda Pharmaceutical : $62 billion Shire bid faces November 6 EU antitrust deadline

09/28/2018 | 06:35pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shire branding is seen outside their offices in Dublin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Nov. 6 whether to allow Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical's $62-billion takeover of London-listed Shire Plc, the European Commission said on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer can give the green light with or without demanding concessions or open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

The deal, the largest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company, would elevate the combined company into the list of the top 10 global drugmakers. It would be a leader in gastroenterology, neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases and blood-derived therapies used for serious conditions such as haemophilia.

Authorities in the United States, China and Brazil have already given unconditional approvals for the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHIRE -0.01% 4623.5 Delayed Quote.15.78%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 1.32% 4899 End-of-day quote.-24.63%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 766 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 152 B
Debt 2019 680 B
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 23,74
P/E ratio 2020 19,45
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 3 893 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 289  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Costa Saroukos Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Plump Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Managing Director & Head-Globalization
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD-24.63%34 288
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%370 650
PFIZER21.20%256 057
NOVARTIS-0.63%220 912
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.51%209 469
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%187 044
