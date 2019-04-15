Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4502)
My previous session
News 
News

Takeda Pharmaceutical : Announces Top-Ranked Investment Analyst Atsushi Seki to Join

04/15/2019

Osaka, Japan, April 15, 2019, --- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ('Takeda') (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) today announced that Atsushi Seki will join Takeda's Investor Relations team on May 1, 2019.

With 10 years of experience as a highly-ranked pharmaceutical research analyst at investment banks, Mr. Seki brings a distinguished track record of success to Takeda.

Mr. Seki's most recent role was Executive Director, Investment Bank Research at UBS Group AG. He has been highly ranked by the Institutional Investor magazine survey for the past several years, and was recently ranked as the No. 1 analyst in the Japan Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector. He was also an external advisor to the Ito Review 'Competitiveness and Incentives for Sustainable Growth: Building Favorable Relationships between Companies and Investors' at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan.

Mr. Seki received a Master in Pharmaceutical Sciences degree from the University of Tokyo and is a registered pharmacist. He started his career at Barclays Securities Japan Limited.

'I'm very pleased that Mr. Seki will join Takeda, and fully confident that he will contribute to further enhance and create value for Takeda with his deep experience and proven track record as a securities analyst,' said Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer of Takeda. 'As a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader, we will continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders.'

Media Contact:
Kazumi Kobayashi
kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com +81 (0) 3-3278-2095

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:17:05 UTC
