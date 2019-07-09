Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4502)
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Continues Ongoing Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Developed Index & MSCI ESG Leaders Index

07/09/2019

As a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving people's lives, Takeda remains committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities while creating sustainable value in response to global needs.

Takeda has been selected by multiple benchmark ESG indices:

Name of
Index/ Investment Universe**/Ratings

Company/
Organization

Country

Number of
selection

Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices

US

9th consecutive year

Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register

Forum Ethibel

BEL

From July 2017

Prime Status

Oekom

GER

2nd consecutive year

Industry Mover Sustainability Yearbook Award 2019

RobecoSAM

CHE

First time

Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index

Corporate Knights

CND

4th consecutive year

* An independent company owned by the London Stock Exchange, FTSE Russell provides global index and analytical solutions.
** A specific group or category of investments that share certain characteristics.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.
For more information, visit www.takeda.com

About Takeda's Sustainable Value Report
Takeda's annual Sustainable Value Report showcases how the company is addressing the world's biggest challenges to sustainable development over the long-term. Data included are primarily non-financial, focusing on Takeda's diverse CSR/ESG (sustainability) commitments, as well as how CSR/ESG priorities are inextricably linked to the company's DNA. Takeda leverages such benchmarks as the international integrated reporting framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), United Nations Global Compact's advanced level assessment criteria, and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards to create a comprehensive report that incorporates high standards of transparency and disclosure, targeting a broad range of stakeholders.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/corporate-responsibility/Sustainable-Value-Report/.

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 01:17:01 UTC
