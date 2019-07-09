Takeda Pharmaceutical : Continues Ongoing Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Developed Index & MSCI ESG Leaders Index

As a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving people's lives, Takeda remains committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities while creating sustainable value in response to global needs.

Takeda has been selected by multiple benchmark ESG indices:

Name of

Index/ Investment Universe**/Ratings Company/

Organization Country Number of

selection Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index S&P Dow Jones Indices US 9th consecutive year Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register Forum Ethibel BEL From July 2017 Prime Status Oekom GER 2nd consecutive year Industry Mover Sustainability Yearbook Award 2019 RobecoSAM CHE First time Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index Corporate Knights CND 4th consecutive year

* An independent company owned by the London Stock Exchange, FTSE Russell provides global index and analytical solutions.

** A specific group or category of investments that share certain characteristics.

About Takeda's Sustainable Value Report

Takeda's annual Sustainable Value Report showcases how the company is addressing the world's biggest challenges to sustainable development over the long-term. Data included are primarily non-financial, focusing on Takeda's diverse CSR/ESG (sustainability) commitments, as well as how CSR/ESG priorities are inextricably linked to the company's DNA. Takeda leverages such benchmarks as the international integrated reporting framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), United Nations Global Compact's advanced level assessment criteria, and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards to create a comprehensive report that incorporates high standards of transparency and disclosure, targeting a broad range of stakeholders.

