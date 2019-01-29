Takeda Pharmaceutical : Dengue Vaccine Candidate Meets Primary Endpoint in Pivotal Phase 3 Efficacy Trial

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TSE:4502
/ NYSE:TAK] (“Takeda”) today announced that the pivotal Phase 3
trial of its dengue vaccine candidate met the primary efficacy endpoint.
This first analysis of the Tetravalent
Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial showed that
the company’s investigational live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine
(TAK-003) was efficacious in preventing dengue fever caused by any of
the four serotypes of the virus. While review of the extensive data set
is ongoing, TAK-003 was well tolerated with no significant safety
concerns to date. The TIDES trial is continuing and additional results
are expected later this year, along with results from other Phase 3
studies.1
“We are very encouraged by the performance of our dengue vaccine
candidate in the study. This brings us one step closer to helping the
world tackle the massive burden of dengue,” said Rajeev Venkayya, M.D.,
President of the Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda. “We are excited
to publish the data in a peer-reviewed journal as quickly as possible.
In parallel, we are advancing the clinical development, commercial
manufacturing, and stakeholder consultations to support a potential
future global launch of the vaccine.”
The TIDES trial, Takeda’s largest interventional clinical trial to date,
enrolled over 20,000 healthy children and adolescents ages four to 16
years living in dengue-endemic areas. The study was designed to evaluate
the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of two doses of TAK-003, in both
dengue exposed and naïve individuals.1
TAK-003 is not currently licensed anywhere in the world. In addition to
dengue, Takeda is developing vaccines to address other high-priority
infectious diseases, including Zika, norovirus and polio.
About the Phase 3 TIDES (DEN-301) Trial
The double-blind,
randomized and placebo-controlled Phase 3 TIDES trial is evaluating the
safety and efficacy of two doses of TAK-003 in the prevention of
laboratory-confirmed symptomatic dengue fever of any severity and due to
any of the four dengue virus serotypes in children and adolescents.1
Study participants were randomly assigned to receive either TAK-003, 0.5
mL or placebo, by subcutaneous injection on Day 1 and Day 90.1
The study is comprised of three parts. The current analysis, Part 1,
evaluated vaccine efficacy (VE) and safety through 15 months after the
first dose. Part 2 continues for an additional six months to complete
the assessment of the secondary endpoints of VE by serotype, baseline
serostatus and severity. Part 3 evaluates VE and long-term safety by
following participants for an additional three years.1 The
Part 1 and Part 2 data will form the basis for filing for licensure.
The trial is taking place at sites in dengue-endemic areas in Latin
America (Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua) and
Asia (Philippines, Thailand and Sri Lanka) where there are unmet needs
in dengue prevention and where severe dengue is a leading cause of
serious illness and death among children.1 Baseline blood
samples were collected from all individuals participating in the trial
to allow for evaluation of safety and efficacy based on serostatus.
Takeda and an independent Data Monitoring Committee of experts are
actively monitoring safety on an ongoing basis.
About TAK-003
Takeda's tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate
(TAK-003) is based on a live-attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus, which
provides the genetic “backbone” for all four vaccine viruses.2
Phase 1 and 2 data in children and adolescents showed that TAK-003
induced immune responses against all four dengue serotypes, in both
seropositive and seronegative participants, and the vaccine was found to
be generally safe and well tolerated.3,4,5,6
About Dengue
Dengue is the fastest spreading mosquito-borne
viral disease and is one of the World Health Organization’s top ten
threats to global health in 2019.7,8 Dengue is spread by Aedes
aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes and is caused by any
of four dengue virus serotypes, each of which can cause dengue fever or
severe dengue.9,10 The prevalence of individual serotypes
varies across different geographies, countries, regions, seasons and
over time.11, 12 Recovery from infection by one serotype
provides lifelong immunity against only that serotype, and later
exposure to any of the remaining serotypes is associated with an
increased risk of severe disease.9
Dengue outbreaks are observed in tropical and sub-tropical areas and
have recently caused outbreaks in parts of the continental U.S. and
Europe.9,13,14 Approximately half of the world now lives
under the threat of dengue, which is estimated to cause 400 million
infections and 20,000 deaths globally each year.9,15 The
dengue virus can infect people of all ages and is a leading cause of
serious illness among children in some countries in Latin America and
Asia.9
Takeda’s Commitment to Vaccines
Vaccines prevent more than
two million deaths each year and have transformed global public health.16
For the past 70 years, Takeda has supplied vaccines to protect the
health of people in Japan. Today, Takeda’s global vaccine business is
applying innovation to tackle some of the world’s most challenging
infectious diseases, such as dengue, Zika, norovirus and polio. Our team
brings an outstanding track record and a wealth of knowledge in vaccine
development, manufacturing and global access to advance a pipeline of
vaccines to address some of the world’s most pressing public health
needs. For more information, visit www.TakedaVaccines.com.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502)
(NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical
leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a
Brighter Future to patients by translating science into
highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four
therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience and
Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived
Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative
medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by
advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our
enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust,
modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving
quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health
care in approximately 80 countries and regions.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.
