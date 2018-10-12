Takeda Pharmaceutical : Earnings Conference for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Dear Investors and Analysts,
We would like to inform you that Takeda will announce its 2nd Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2018 at 3:00 pm (JST) on October 31st, 2018. From 5:30 to 7:00 pm (JST) on the same day, Takeda will hold an earnings conference at our Tokyo headquarters, which will also be accessible by telephone and internet webcast.
Time & Location:
5:30-7:00 pm (JST), Wednesday, October 31st, 2018
Takeda Tokyo Headquarters, 6F Grand Hall
Participants:
Christophe Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Plump, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer
Takashi Okubo, Global Head of Investor Relations
Notes:
-
The related documents/presentation materials will be posted on our website from 3:00 pm (JST) on October 31st. (https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/quarterly-announcements/quarterly-announcements-2018/)
-
Simultaneous English interpretation will be provided for the Japanese sections.
-
An audio webcast of the conference will be streamed live on the Takeda website (listening mode only). If you wish to participate in the Q&A session, please join the conference via the telephone numbers provided below.
-
The audio webcast will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the conclusion of the event.
Start Time / Dial-in / Passcode
|
Start Time
|
San Francisco (PDT)
New York, Toronto (EDT)
London (GMT)
Frankfurt, Paris (CET)
Hong Kong (HKT)
Singapore (SGT)
Tokyo (JST)
Sydney(AEDT)
|
1:30am (October 31)
4:30am (October 31)
8:30am (October 31)
9:30am (October 31)
4:30pm (October 31)
4:30pm (October 31)
5:30pm (October 31)
7:30pm (October 31)
|
Duration
|
Approx. 90 Minutes
|
Toll-free Dial-in
|
Australia
Canada
France
Germany
Hong Kong
Japan
Singapore
Switzerland
U.K.
U.S.A
|
1800-990-329
1855-369-0434
080-598-0121
0800-627-0775
800-961-330
0120-611-299
800-120-6854
0800-001-079
0800-026-1544
1855-369-0433
|
Direct Dial-in
|
+81-3-6629-1042
|
Passcode
|
60020547#
