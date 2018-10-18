Takeda Pharmaceutical : Receives Clearance from the Japan Fair Trade Commission for the Proposed Acquisition of Shire plc

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) announces that it has
received unconditional clearance from the Japan Fair Trade Commission
for the proposed acquisition of Shire plc announced on May 8, 2018 (the
“Acquisition”).
The receipt of antitrust clearance in Japan is another significant step
towards closing the transaction. In addition to Japan, the Acquisition
has now received unconditional clearances from regulatory authorities in
multiple key jurisdictions, including the United States, China and
Brazil, among others.
“We are very pleased to have received unconditional clearance from the
Japan Fair Trade Commission for our proposed acquisition of Shire,” said
Christophe Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Takeda.
“Takeda is proud of its Japanese heritage, and we are looking forward to
building on this heritage as a combined company to continue delivering
highly-innovative medicines that are transformative to patients in Japan
and around the world.”
The Acquisition remains subject to certain other conditions, including
receipt of the remaining regulatory clearances and approval by the
shareholders of both companies.
###
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) is a global, research
and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing
better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science
into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on
oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus
vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay
at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in
oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda's presence in emerging
markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately
30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for
patients, working with Takeda's partners in health care in more than 70
countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.
###
