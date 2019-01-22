Takeda Pharmaceutical : Recognized as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Index launched in 2005; results are disclosed annually at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

'We are honored to be recognized once again for our deep-rooted and long-term commitment to sustainability,' said Christophe Weber, President and CEO. 'As a patient-centric, global, values-based R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company and responsible global corporate citizen, our charge naturally extends from life-changing medicines to building sustainable value. We do this through dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, such as our Global CSR Program, which partners with organizations to improve the health of people worldwide through disease prevention, capacity building and long-term commitment. We are also constantly working to create and preserve economic, environmental, and social value for society beyond CSR. Multi-year recognition for these efforts by Corporate Knights galvanizes us to continue striving for even greater impact.'

In addition to the Global 100 Index, Takeda is recognized by multiple Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Investment valuations. As a long-standing member of the United Nations Global Compact, Takeda's established track record in sustainability is guided by key international targets, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Name of Index/Investment Universe*/Ratings Company/Organization Conducting Assessment Country Honors Awarded Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index S&P Dow Jones Indices US 9th consecutive year FTSE4Good Developed Index FTSE Russel UK 14th consecutive year Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register Forum Ethibel BEL From July 2017 Prime Status ISS-oekom Research GER From June 2017

*A specific group or category of investments that share certain characteristics.