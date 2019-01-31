Takeda Pharmaceutical : Scoops Prestigious Global Top Employers® Award for Second Year Running

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TOKYO: 4502 / NYSE: TAK], (“Takeda”) today announced it has become part of a select group of only 12 to receive global Top Employer® status for 2019. Established over 25 years ago, award certification is given annually by the Top Employers Institute to companies with outstanding employee offerings. The program is designed by the Institute to recognize those that create optimal conditions for their employees to develop professionally and personally, and that achieve the highest standards of excellence for their people.

To be certified globally at least 20 countries, four regions and the applicant company’s global headquarters all needed to be certified by the Top Employers Institute, which Takeda has achieved this year.

“The recognition from the Top Employers Institute is testament to our strong, unchanged Values as the compass that guides us to act with integrity at all times,” commented Padma Thiruvengadam, Takeda’s Global Human Resources Officer. “Driven by these Values, we aim to create a purposeful, inclusive, and positive workplace for every Takeda employee. We are a dynamic, patient focused organization where our people are empowered to shine and are given the tools to achieve their personal, professional goals.”

The Top Employers Institute assesses company offerings to their employees. It covers 600 HR practices across the following areas:

Talent Strategy Leadership Development Workforce Planning Career & Succession Management On-boarding Compensation & Benefits Learning & Development Culture

Talent Acquisition Performance Management

“Takeda’s recognition as a global Top Employer for the second year in a row highlights the impressive employee offerings and robust HR strategy in place. The company continues to embed a diverse range of learning and development opportunities tailored to individual needs which enhance the employee journey and this really stood out for us,” said David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute.

Takeda surpassed the requirements of the Top Employers Institute, receiving accreditation in more than 20 countries and regions, across four geographic areas, namely:

Asia Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand

Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand Europe: Ireland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine

Ireland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru North America: Canada and United States

Canada and United States Israel and South Africa

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

Takeda’s Values & People

Takeda is building a patient-centric organization based on Our Values; always act upon Takeda-ism (Integrity, Fairness, Honesty and Perseverance) and do everything in the order of the four priorities of Patient-Trust-Reputation- Business. We put the patients first and foremost, and through that, we build trust with society, which solidifies our reputation, and that finally can lead to our business performance. These are deeply ingrained in our ways of working. They ensure our commitment to quality and that we do the right thing - at all times.

Our local organizations and people are empowered to respond in the best way to customer needs, and have the possibility to develop and thrive in a diverse and agile organization.

Takeda leaders demonstrate strategic thinking, find innovative ways to serve patients, build trust with society, reinforce our reputation, and grow the business. They create an environment that inspires and enables people to collaborate and move the organization forward. They focus on our few designated priorities and deliver superior results. And they elevate the capabilities of our organization now and for the future.

Takeda: Empowering Our People to Shine

Working at Takeda, it is important that our people feel empowered to perform to the very best of their ability as they work towards creating a brighter future for millions of patients worldwide. We enable all our people to grow, providing support and training where needed, and fostering a culture of trust to allow leadership at all levels.

