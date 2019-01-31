Takeda Pharmaceutical : Scoops Prestigious Global Top Employers® Award for Second Year Running

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TOKYO:
4502 / NYSE: TAK], (“Takeda”) today announced it has become part of
a select group of only 12 to receive global Top Employer®
status for 2019. Established over 25 years ago, award certification is
given annually by the Top Employers Institute to companies with
outstanding employee offerings. The program is designed by the Institute
to recognize those that create optimal conditions for their employees to
develop professionally and personally, and that achieve the highest
standards of excellence for their people.
To be certified globally at least 20 countries, four regions and the
applicant company’s global headquarters all needed to be certified by
the Top Employers Institute, which Takeda has achieved this year.
“The recognition from the Top Employers Institute is testament to our
strong, unchanged Values as the compass that guides us to act with
integrity at all times,” commented Padma Thiruvengadam, Takeda’s Global
Human Resources Officer. “Driven by these Values, we aim to create a
purposeful, inclusive, and positive workplace for every Takeda employee.
We are a dynamic, patient focused organization where our people are
empowered to shine and are given the tools to achieve their personal,
professional goals.”
The Top Employers Institute assesses company offerings to their
employees. It covers 600 HR practices across the following areas:
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Career & Succession Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Culture
-
Talent Acquisition
|
|
|
|
“Takeda’s recognition as a global Top Employer for the second year in a
row highlights the impressive employee offerings and robust HR strategy
in place. The company continues to embed a diverse range of learning and
development opportunities tailored to individual needs which enhance the
employee journey and this really stood out for us,” said David Plink,
CEO of the Top Employers Institute.
Takeda surpassed the requirements of the Top Employers Institute,
receiving accreditation in more than 20 countries and regions, across
four geographic areas, namely:
-
Asia Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan,
Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand
-
Europe: Ireland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine
-
Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and
Peru
-
North America: Canada and United States
-
Israel and South Africa
To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers
certification visit: www.top-employers.com.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK)
is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader
headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a
Brighter Future to patients by translating science into
highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four
therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience and
Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived
Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative
medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by
advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our
enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust,
modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving
quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health
care in approximately 80 countries and regions.
For more
information, visit https://www.takeda.com
Takeda’s Values & People
Takeda is building a
patient-centric organization based on Our Values; always act upon
Takeda-ism (Integrity, Fairness, Honesty and Perseverance) and do
everything in the order of the four priorities of Patient-Trust-Reputation-
Business. We put the patients first and foremost, and through that,
we build trust with society, which solidifies our reputation, and that
finally can lead to our business performance. These are deeply ingrained
in our ways of working. They ensure our commitment to quality and that
we do the right thing - at all times.
Our local organizations and people are empowered to respond in the best
way to customer needs, and have the possibility to develop and thrive in
a diverse and agile organization.
Takeda leaders demonstrate strategic thinking, find innovative ways to
serve patients, build trust with society, reinforce our reputation, and
grow the business. They create an environment that inspires and enables
people to collaborate and move the organization forward. They focus on
our few designated priorities and deliver superior results. And they
elevate the capabilities of our organization now and for the future.
Takeda: Empowering Our People to Shine
Working at Takeda, it
is important that our people feel empowered to perform to the very best
of their ability as they work towards creating a brighter future for
millions of patients worldwide. We enable all our people to grow,
providing support and training where needed, and fostering a culture of
trust to allow leadership at all levels.
