Takeda Pharmaceutical : Selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the 9th Consecutive Year

As a global pharmaceutical company committed to improving people's lives, Takeda will continue to pursue its social responsibility to strive towards better health and a brighter future for people worldwide through leading innovation in medicine.

In addition to the DJSI Asia Pacific, Takeda is selected in other benchmark SRI indices as below:

Name of

Index/ Investment Universe**/Ratings Company/

Organization Country Number of

selection FTSE4Good Developed Index FTSE Russell UK 14th consecutive year Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register Forum Ethibel BEL three times Prime Status ISS-Oekom GER first time Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index Corporate Knights CND 3rd consecutive year

* SRI evaluates investments in companies not only in terms of financial performance, but also with an emphasis on corporate social responsibility performance from social, ethical, environmental, and other perspectives.

** A specific group or category of investments that share certain characteristics.

