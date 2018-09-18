Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4502)

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4502)
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the 9th Consecutive Year

09/18/2018 | 03:08am CEST

As a global pharmaceutical company committed to improving people's lives, Takeda will continue to pursue its social responsibility to strive towards better health and a brighter future for people worldwide through leading innovation in medicine.

In addition to the DJSI Asia Pacific, Takeda is selected in other benchmark SRI indices as below:

Name of
Index/ Investment Universe**/Ratings

Company/
Organization

Country

Number of
selection

FTSE4Good Developed Index

FTSE Russell

UK

14th consecutive year

Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register

Forum Ethibel

BEL

three times

Prime Status

ISS-Oekom

GER

first time

Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index

Corporate Knights

CND

3rd consecutive year

* SRI evaluates investments in companies not only in terms of financial performance, but also with an emphasis on corporate social responsibility performance from social, ethical, environmental, and other perspectives.

** A specific group or category of investments that share certain characteristics.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda's presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda's partners in health care all over the world.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/

About Takeda's Sustainable Value Report

Takeda's annual Sustainable Value Report showcases how the company is addressing the world's biggest challenges to sustainable development over the long-term. Data included are primarily non-financial, focusing on Takeda's diverse CSR commitments, as well as how CSR priorities are inextricably linked to the company's DNA. Takeda leverages such benchmarks as the international integrated reporting framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), United Nations Global Compact's advanced level assessment criteria, and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards to create a comprehensive report that incorporates high standards of transparency and disclosure, targeting a broad range of stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/corporate-responsibility/Sustainable-Value-Report/.

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 01:07:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 766 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 155 B
Debt 2019 680 B
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 22,38
P/E ratio 2020 18,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 3 723 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 361  JPY
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Costa Saroukos Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Plump Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Managing Director & Head-Globalization
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD-27.92%33 207
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.16%374 218
PFIZER18.61%251 836
NOVARTIS-0.12%217 462
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.29%213 192
MERCK AND COMPANY24.36%186 114
