Takeda Pharmaceutical : Sustainability Activities Receive Multiple Accolades by Rigorous ESG Evaluators

Takeda is selected in other benchmark ESG indices as below:

Name of Index/Investment Universe*/Ratings Company/

Organization Conducting Assessment Country Honors Awarded Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index Corporate Knights CND 4th consecutive year Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index S&P Dow Jones Indices US 9th consecutive year FTSE4Good Developed Index FTSE Russel UK 14th consecutive year Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register Forum Ethibel BEL From July 2017

As a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving people's lives, Takeda remains committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities in response to global needs.

About Takeda's Sustainable Value Report

Takeda's annual Sustainable Value Report showcases how the company is addressing the world's biggest challenges to sustainable development over the long-term. Data included are primarily non-financial, focusing on Takeda's diverse CSR commitments, as well as how CSR priorities are inextricably linked to the company's DNA. Takeda leverages such benchmarks as the international integrated reporting framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), United Nations Global Compact's advanced level assessment criteria, and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards to create a comprehensive report that incorporates high standards of transparency and disclosure, targeting a broad range of stakeholders.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience, and Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

