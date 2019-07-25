Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Takeda Pharmaceutical : Termination of Co-promotion in Japan of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Enbrel®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, July 26, 2019 --- Pfizer Japan Inc. ('Pfizer') and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ('Takeda'), today announced the termination of co-promotion for the rheumatoid arthritis/juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment 'Enbrel®' (generic name: etanercept (rDNA); hereinafter, 'Enbrel'), at the end of November 2019. Pfizer is the Marketing Authorization Holder ('MAH') of Enbrel.

In March 2005, Enbrel 25 mg for subcutaneous injection was launched in Japan, and Pfizer and Takeda have co-promoted it under a co-promotion agreement. Enbrel was launched in syringe-type in June 2008 and in pen-type in June 2013, offering various doses and dosage types to meet the needs of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as those of medical personnel. Takeda and Pfizer have to date been working together to promote the proper use of the drug.

As a result of discussions between the two companies prompted by changes in the business environment, the co-promotion will be terminated by the end of November 2019. From December 2019, Enbrel will be promoted solely by Pfizer, the MAH of the drug. However, Takeda will be responsible for distribution until the end of March 2020. What happens after that is now under discussion.

Moving forward, Pfizer and Takeda will complete the smooth transfer of promotion of Enbrel to Pfizer.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.
For more information, visit www.takeda.com

Media Contacts
Pfizer Japan Inc. 　　　　　
Yuko Ueda
Email:yuuko.ueda@pfizer.com
Tel: +81-80-6605-9005

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Taeko Katouno
Email: Taeko.Katouno@takeda.com Tel : +81-3-3278-3499

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 02:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
10:10pTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Termination of Co-promotion in Japan of Rheumatoid Arthr..
PU
07/22TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Investigational Subcutaneous Formulation of Vedolizumab ..
AQ
07/22TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Investigational Subcutaneous Formulation of Vedolizumab ..
BU
07/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Qualcomm, Netflix, Facebook
07/17Takeda kicks off sale of Western European drugs - sources
RE
07/16TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : First iPSC-Derived CAR T-Cell Therapy Created by Kyoto U..
PU
07/09TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Continues Ongoing Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Developed I..
PU
07/09TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : EIP Pharma Appoints Noel Donnelly as CFO
AQ
07/08TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Unveils New Data from the PROPEL Study at ISTH 2019, Rei..
AQ
07/08TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Ireland celebrates opening of new innovative manufacturi..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 331 B
EBIT 2020 62 611 M
Net income 2020 -191 590 M
Debt 2020 4 363 B
Yield 2020 4,88%
P/E ratio 2020 -46,6x
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
EV / Sales2021 2,86x
Capitalization 5 777 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 404,55  JPY
Last Close Price 3 689,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Costa Saroukos Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Plump Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Managing Director & Head-Globalization
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD1.91%53 784
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.16%344 573
PFIZER-1.28%238 117
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.48%228 835
ROCHE HOLDING10.19%228 835
NOVARTIS24.44%213 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group