Takeda Pharmaceutical : Termination of Co-promotion in Japan of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Enbrel®

Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, July 26, 2019 --- Pfizer Japan Inc. ('Pfizer') and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ('Takeda'), today announced the termination of co-promotion for the rheumatoid arthritis/juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment 'Enbrel®' (generic name: etanercept (rDNA); hereinafter, 'Enbrel'), at the end of November 2019. Pfizer is the Marketing Authorization Holder ('MAH') of Enbrel.

In March 2005, Enbrel 25 mg for subcutaneous injection was launched in Japan, and Pfizer and Takeda have co-promoted it under a co-promotion agreement. Enbrel was launched in syringe-type in June 2008 and in pen-type in June 2013, offering various doses and dosage types to meet the needs of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as those of medical personnel. Takeda and Pfizer have to date been working together to promote the proper use of the drug.

As a result of discussions between the two companies prompted by changes in the business environment, the co-promotion will be terminated by the end of November 2019. From December 2019, Enbrel will be promoted solely by Pfizer, the MAH of the drug. However, Takeda will be responsible for distribution until the end of March 2020. What happens after that is now under discussion.

Moving forward, Pfizer and Takeda will complete the smooth transfer of promotion of Enbrel to Pfizer.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

For more information, visit www.takeda.com

Media Contacts

Pfizer Japan Inc.

Yuko Ueda

Email:yuuko.ueda@pfizer.com

Tel: +81-80-6605-9005

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Taeko Katouno

Email: Taeko.Katouno@takeda.com Tel : +81-3-3278-3499