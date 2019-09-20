Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Takeda Pharmaceutical : and Lundbeck announce Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approval of Trintellix® in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:32am EDT

New treatment option with a new pharmacological profile for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in Japan
Phase III clinical trial in Japan with 493 adults with major depressive disorder show that the vortioxetine groups demonstrated statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to the placebo group
There are approximately three million patients with the disease in Japan, affecting 2.5% of the population*

Osaka, Japan and Valby, Denmark, September 20 2019 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) ('Takeda') and H. Lundbeck A/S ('Lundbeck') jointly announced today that the MHLW of Japan approved Trintellix® (vortioxetine) for the treatment of depression and depressed state. Vortioxetine is already approved in 83 countries, including US, Europe, Canada, Chile, China, Mexico, Argentina, South Korea, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa

The NDA filing submitted to the MHLW in September 2018 included data from a pivotal phase III trial (NCT02389816), which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in overall symptoms of depression in adults as compared to placebo. The regulatory submission also featured data from three other pivotal studies conducted globally (NCT01255787) and in Japan (NCT01355081, NCT01395147).

This study was conducted as a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group trial in 493 adult patients in Japan with recurrent depression. Patients were randomly assigned to a vortioxetine 10mg, 20mg or placebo group. The primary endpoint was change in total score from baseline (at the onset of double blinding) on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) to week 8 of administration compared to placebo. The study demonstrated positive results of vortioxetine including the primary endpoint as compared to placebo for the treatment of MDD in adults.

'MDD remains a serious and complicated disease and I firmly believe that Trintellix will be an important new treatment option for patients in Japan, and health care professionals' said Naoyoshi Hirota, head of Takeda Development Center Japan.

'I am pleased that individuals suffering from depression in Japan now also have access to this important treatment option. Today's approval of Trintellix, furthermore, represents a new chapter in Lundbeck's commercial expansion as we will have our own commercial organization behind the launch of Trintellix in Japan in collaboration with our partner Takeda' said Jacob Tolstrup, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations at Lundbeck.

In 2007 Lundbeck formed an agreement with Takeda on the co-development and potential co-commercialization in Japan of Lundbeck's vortioxetine. As communicated in September 2018, Takeda and Lundbeck will co-commercialize Trintellix® in Japan following this approval.

About Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)
MDD is a complex mental health illness that affects approximately 160 million people globally*. MDD is the leading cause of disability worldwide and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. MDD may trigger emotional, cognitive and physical symptoms, which include depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure, significant weight loss or gain or change in appetite, insomnia or hypersomnia, psychomotor agitation or retardation, fatigue or loss of energy, feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt, diminished ability to think or concentrate, or indecisiveness, and recurrent suicidal ideation.

About vortioxetine
Vortioxetine has functions of an inhibitor of serotonin reuptake and a regulatory action on serotonin receptor (an antagonist at serotonin 3, 7, and 1D receptors, a partial agonist at serotonin 1B receptors and an agonist at serotonin 1A receptors). It is believed to regulate neurotransmission through several systems including the serotonin, norepinephrine, dopamine, acetylcholine and histamine. It is considered to be the first and only compound with this combination of pharmacological activity.

Vortioxetine was invented by Lundbeck researchers in Copenhagen, Denmark. Takeda collaborating with Lundbeck has conducted clinical trials with vortioxetine in Japan.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vortioxetine (Trintellix®) on 30 September 2013 for the treatment of MDD in adults. Vortioxetine is furthermore approved in 83 countries (including Europe, Canada, Chile, China, Mexico, Argentina, South Korea, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa). Outside North America, vortioxetine is sold as Brintellix®.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

About H. Lundbeck A/S
H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of neuroscience research. We are tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best.

An estimated 700 million people worldwide are living with brain diseases and far too many suffer due to inadequate treatment, discrimination, a reduced number of working days, early retirement and other unnecessary consequences. Every day, we strive for improved treatment and a better life for people living with brain diseases - we call this Progress in Mind.

Read more at https://lundbeck.com/global/about-us/progress-in-mind.

Our approximately 5,000 employees in more than 50 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, production, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several R&D programs and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have research centres in Denmark and California and our production facilities are located in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 18,1 billion in 2018 (EUR 2,4 billion; USD 2,8 billion).

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck and via LinkedIn.

An overview of Trintellix® in Japan

Product name

Trintellix® Tablet 10mg, 20mg

Generic name

Vortioxetine hydrobromide

Effects / Indications

Depression and depressed state

Dosage / Administration

Usually for adults, orally take 10mg of Vortioxetine once per day. Depending on the clinical response of the patients, dose can be adjusted up to 20mg per day. The dose should be increased at least 1 week apart.

Disclaimer
The drug information contained herein is intended for the disclosure of Takeda corporate information and is not intended to advertise or promote any prescription drug, including those under development.

Lundbeck contacts
Investors:
Palle Holm Olesen
Vice President, Investor Relations
palo@lundbeck.com
+45 30 83 24 26

Media:
Mads Kronborg
Senior Director, Corp. Communication
mavk@lundbeck.com
+45 36 43 40 00

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Contacts
Media in Japan:
Shigeyuki Matsui
JPBU Communications
Shigeyuki.matsui@takeda.com
+81 3 3278 3022

Media outside of Japan:
Tsuyoshi Tada
U.S. Communications
Tsuyoshi.tada@takeda.com
+1 617 551 2933

*Source: Global Burden of Disease Study 2017; http://ghdx.healthdata.org/gbd-results-tool
Accessed on September 11, 2019

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
03:32aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : and Lundbeck announce Ministry of Health, Labour and Wel..
PU
03:04aH LUNDBECK : Lundbeck and Takeda announce Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare..
AQ
09/19TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Recognized in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World In..
BU
09/16TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Message about the US NATPARA Recall
AQ
09/06TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Issues US Recall of NATPARA for Injection Due to the Pot..
AQ
09/06SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : investing $3 billion in Swiss Roivant in overseas pu..
RE
09/06TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda Issues US Recall of NATPARA(R) (pa..
EQ
09/05TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Issues US Recall of NATPARA® (parathyroid hormone) for I..
AQ
08/28FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Names New Chief Financial Officer
DJ
08/27Fresenius Medical Care appoints Takeda executive Helen Giza as CFO
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 329 B
EBIT 2020 -37 767 M
Net income 2020 -301 163 M
Debt 2020 4 305 B
Yield 2020 4,79%
P/E ratio 2020 -19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 5 856 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 235,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 757,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Costa Saroukos Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Plump Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Managing Director & Head-Globalization
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD3.78%54 203
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.05%343 382
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.65%243 639
MERCK AND COMPANY9.89%214 995
PFIZER-16.36%201 939
NOVARTIS15.63%198 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group