Takeda Pharmaceutical : to Present Results from Phase 3 ALTA-1L Trial Highlighting Intracranial Efficacy of ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib)

- In Patients with Brain Metastases at Baseline, ALUNBRIG Reduced the Risk of Progression in the Brain or Death by 73 Percent

- Intracranial Efficacy Data Reinforces Superiority of ALUNBRIG Versus Crizotinib in the First-Line Treatment Setting

- Data Will Be Presented in a Poster Discussion at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress on Friday, October 19

Cambridge, Mass. and Osaka, Japan, October 19, 2018 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) today announced that intracranial efficacy data from the Phase 3 ALTA-1L (ALK in Lung Cancer Trial of BrigAtinib in 1stLine) trial showed improved intracranial progression-free survival (PFS) and intracranial objective response rate (ORR) with ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) compared to crizotinib among anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Data for these secondary endpoints will be presented in a poster discussion at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress on Friday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. CET in Munich, Germany. These results further support ALUNBRIG as a potential treatment for adults with ALK+ locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who had not received a prior ALK inhibitor. ALUNBRIG is currently not approved as first-line therapy for advanced ALK+ NSCLC.

'ALK+ NSCLC often spreads to the brain, so having options that can clearly demonstrate efficacy both in the brain and systemically is important for physicians and their patients,' said Sanjay Popat, PhD, FRCP, Medical Oncologist, Royal Marsden Hospital. 'The ALTA-1L trial showed that treatment with brigatinib significantly delayed progression of disease in the brain compared to crizotinib, and we look forward to sharing the clinical evidence with the medical community at ESMO.'

In the first interim analysis of the ALTA-1L trial, intracranial PFS was significantly improved with ALUNBRIG compared to crizotinib in the Intention to Treat population (ITT) (Hazard ratio [HR]: 0.42, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.24−0.70; log-rank P=0.0006) and the population with baseline brain metastases (HR: 0.27, 95% CI: 0.13−0.54; log-rank P

Treatment with ALUNBRIG also demonstrated an improved intracranial ORR compared to crizotinib. For patients with measurable brain metastases at baseline, 78 percent achieved confirmed intracranial OR in the ALUNBRIG arm versus 29 percent in the crizotinib arm. For patients with non-measurable brain metastases at baseline, 67 percent achieved confirmed intracranial OR in the ALUNBRIG arm versus 17 percent in the crizotinib arm.

In addition, ALUNBRIG significantly delayed both central nervous system (CNS) progression (without prior systemic progression) and systemic progression (without prior CNS progression) compared to crizotinib. Baseline factors related to the CNS, such as the proportion of patients with baseline brain metastases, mean number of brain metastases, and prior brain radiotherapy, including type, were balanced among patients in the two study arms. The safety profile associated with ALUNBRIG in the ALTA-1L trial was generally consistent with the existing U.S. prescribing information.

'CNS disease presents a significant burden for patients with ALK+ NSCLC,' said David Kerstein, MD, Global Clinical Lead for Brigatinib and Lung Cancer Clinical Portfolio Strategy Lead, Takeda. 'These additional intracranial efficacy results from the ALTA-1L trial build upon activity previously reported with ALUNBRIG in patients with brain metastases in the post-crizotinib setting and demonstrate Takeda's dedication to research that aims to improve outcomes for those living with this serious disease.'

These data build on results recently presented during the Presidential Symposium at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), which showed that treatment with ALUNBRIG resulted in superior PFS compared to crizotinib as assessed by a blinded independent review committee, corresponding to a 51 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (HR: 0.49, 95% CI: 0.33−0.74]; log-rank P=0.0007).

Grade 3 to 5 treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 61% of the patients in the brigatinib arm and 55% of the patients in the crizotinib arm. Most common grade 3 or greater treatment-emergent adverse events for brigatinib were increased blood creatine phosphokinase (16%), increased lipase (13%), hypertension (10%), and increased amylase (5%); and for crizotinib were increased alanine aminotransferase (9%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (6%), and increased lipase (5%).

About the ALTA-1L Trial

The Phase 3 ALTA-1L (ALK in Lung Cancer Trial of BrigAtinib in 1stLine) trial of ALUNBRIG in adults is a global, ongoing, randomized, open-label, comparative, multicenter trial, which enrolled 275 patients with ALK+ locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have not received prior treatment with an ALK inhibitor. Patients received either ALUNBRIG, 180 mg once daily with seven-day lead-in at 90 mg once daily, or crizotinib, 250 mg twice daily. Blinded Independent Review Committee (BIRC)-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) was the primary endpoint. Secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR) per RECIST v1.1, intracranial ORR, intracranial PFS, overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability. A total of approximately 198 PFS events are planned at the final analysis of the primary endpoint in order to demonstrate a minimum of six months PFS improvement over crizotinib. The trial is designed with two pre-specified interim analyses for the primary endpoint - one at approximately 50 percent of planned PFS events and one at approximately 75 percent of planned PFS events.

About ALK+ NSCLC

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85 percent of the estimated 1.8 million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Genetic studies indicate that chromosomal rearrangements in anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) are key drivers in a subset of NSCLC patients. Approximately three to five percent of patients with metastatic NSCLC have a rearrangement in the ALK gene.

Takeda is committed to continuing research and development in NSCLC to improve the lives of the approximately 40,000 patients diagnosed with this serious and rare form of lung cancer worldwide each year.

About ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib)

ALUNBRIG is a targeted cancer medicine discovered by ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was acquired by Takeda in February 2017. In April 2017, ALUNBRIG received Accelerated Approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ALK+ metastatic NSCLC patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to crizotinib. This indication is approved under Accelerated Approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. In July 2018, Health Canada approved ALUNBRIG for the treatment of adult patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on or who were intolerant to an ALK inhibitor (crizotinib). The FDA and Health Canada approvals of ALUNBRIG were primarily based on results from the pivotal Phase 2 ALTA (ALK in Lung Cancer Trial of AP26113) trial.

ALUNBRIG received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with ALK+ NSCLC whose tumors are resistant to crizotinib and was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of ALK+ NSCLC, ROS1+ and EGFR+ NSCLC.

The brigatinib clinical development program further reinforces Takeda's ongoing commitment to developing innovative therapies for people living with ALK+ NSCLC worldwide and the healthcare professionals who treat them. The comprehensive program includes the following clinical trials:

Phase 1/2 trial, which was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of ALUNBRIG

Pivotal Phase 2 ALTA trial investigating the efficacy and safety of ALUNBRIG at two dosing regimens in patients with ALK+ locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who had progressed on crizotinib

Phase 3 ALTA-1L, a global randomized trial assessing the efficacy and safety of ALUNBRIG in comparison to crizotinib in patients with ALK+ locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have not received prior treatment with an ALK inhibitor

Phase 2 single-arm, multicenter trial in Japanese patients with ALK+ NSCLC, focusing on patients who have progressed on alectinib

Phase 2 global, single-arm trial evaluating ALUNBRIG in patients with advanced ALK+ NSCLC who have progressed on alectinib or ceritinib

Phase 3 global randomized trial comparing the efficacy and safety of ALUNBRIG versus alectinib in participants with ALK+ NSCLC who have progressed on crizotinib

For additional information on the brigatinib clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (U.S.)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis: Severe, life-threatening, and fatal pulmonary adverse reactions consistent with interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis have occurred with ALUNBRIG. In Trial ALTA (ALTA), ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.7% of patients in the 90 mg group (90 mg once daily) and 9.1% of patients in the 90→180 mg group (180 mg once daily with 7-day lead-in at 90 mg once daily). Adverse reactions consistent with possible ILD/pneumonitis occurred early (within 9 days of initiation of ALUNBRIG; median onset was 2 days) in 6.4% of patients, with Grade 3 to 4 reactions occurring in 2.7%. Monitor for new or worsening respiratory symptoms (e.g., dyspnea, cough, etc.), particularly during the first week of initiating ALUNBRIG. Withhold ALUNBRIG in any patient with new or worsening respiratory symptoms, and promptly evaluate for ILD/pneumonitis or other causes of respiratory symptoms (e.g., pulmonary embolism, tumor progression, and infectious pneumonia). For Grade 1 or 2 ILD/pneumonitis, either resume ALUNBRIG with dose reduction after recovery to baseline or permanently discontinue ALUNBRIG. Permanently discontinue ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 or 4 ILD/pneumonitis or recurrence of Grade 1 or 2 ILD/pneumonitis.

Hypertension: In ALTA, hypertension was reported in 11% of patients in the 90 mg group who received ALUNBRIG and 21% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. Grade 3 hypertension occurred in 5.9% of patients overall. Control blood pressure prior to treatment with ALUNBRIG. Monitor blood pressure after 2 weeks and at least monthly thereafter during treatment with ALUNBRIG. Withhold ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 hypertension despite optimal antihypertensive therapy. Upon resolution or improvement to Grade 1 severity, resume ALUNBRIG at a reduced dose. Consider permanent discontinuation of treatment with ALUNBRIG for Grade 4 hypertension or recurrence of Grade 3 hypertension. Use caution when administering ALUNBRIG in combination with antihypertensive agents that cause bradycardia.

Bradycardia: Bradycardia can occur with ALUNBRIG. In ALTA, heart rates less than 50 beats per minute (bpm) occurred in 5.7% of patients in the 90 mg group and 7.6% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. Grade 2 bradycardia occurred in 1 (0.9%) patient in the 90 mg group. Monitor heart rate and blood pressure during treatment with ALUNBRIG. Monitor patients more frequently if concomitant use of drug known to cause bradycardia cannot be avoided. For symptomatic bradycardia, withhold ALUNBRIG and review concomitant medications for those known to cause bradycardia. If a concomitant medication known to cause bradycardia is identified and discontinued or dose adjusted, resume ALUNBRIG at the same dose following resolution of symptomatic bradycardia; otherwise, reduce the dose of ALUNBRIG following resolution of symptomatic bradycardia. Discontinue ALUNBRIG for life-threatening bradycardia if no contributing concomitant medication is identified.

Visual Disturbance: In ALTA, adverse reactions leading to visual disturbance including blurred vision, diplopia, and reduced visual acuity, were reported in 7.3% of patients treated with ALUNBRIG in the 90 mg group and 10% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. Grade 3 macular edema and cataract occurred in one patient each in the 90→180 mg group. Advise patients to report any visual symptoms. Withhold ALUNBRIG and obtain an ophthalmologic evaluation in patients with new or worsening visual symptoms of Grade 2 or greater severity. Upon recovery of Grade 2 or Grade 3 visual disturbances to Grade 1 severity or baseline, resume ALUNBRIG at a reduced dose. Permanently discontinue treatment with ALUNBRIG for Grade 4 visual disturbances.

Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) Elevation: In ALTA, creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation occurred in 27% of patients receiving ALUNBRIG in the 90 mg group and 48% of patients in the 90 mg→180 mg group. The incidence of Grade 3‑4 CPK elevation was 2.8% in the 90 mg group and 12% in the 90→180 mg group. Dose reduction for CPK elevation occurred in 1.8% of patients in the 90 mg group and 4.5% in the 90→180 mg group. Advise patients to report any unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness. Monitor CPK levels during ALUNBRIG treatment. Withhold ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 or 4 CPK elevation. Upon resolution or recovery to Grade 1 or baseline, resume ALUNBRIG at the same dose or at a reduced dose.

Pancreatic Enzyme Elevation: In ALTA, amylase elevation occurred in 27% of patients in the 90 mg group and 39% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. Lipase elevations occurred in 21% of patients in the 90 mg group and 45% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. Grade 3 or 4 amylase elevation occurred in 3.7% of patients in the 90 mg group and 2.7% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. Grade 3 or 4 lipase elevation occurred in 4.6% of patients in the 90 mg group and 5.5% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. Monitor lipase and amylase during treatment with ALUNBRIG. Withhold ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 or 4 pancreatic enzyme elevation. Upon resolution or recovery to Grade 1 or baseline, resume ALUNBRIG at the same dose or at a reduced dose.

Hyperglycemia: In ALTA, 43% of patients who received ALUNBRIG experienced new or worsening hyperglycemia. Grade 3 hyperglycemia, based on laboratory assessment of serum fasting glucose levels, occurred in 3.7% of patients. Two of 20 (10%) patients with diabetes or glucose intolerance at baseline required initiation of insulin while receiving ALUNBRIG. Assess fasting serum glucose prior to initiation of ALUNBRIG and monitor periodically thereafter. Initiate or optimize anti-hyperglycemic medications as needed. If adequate hyperglycemic control cannot be achieved with optimal medical management, withhold ALUNBRIG until adequate hyperglycemic control is achieved and consider reducing the dose of ALUNBRIG or permanently discontinuing ALUNBRIG.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action and findings in animals, ALUNBRIG can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. There are no clinical data on the use of ALUNBRIG in pregnant women. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective non-hormonal contraception during treatment with ALUNBRIG and for at least 4 months following the final dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 3 months after the last dose of ALUNBRIG.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 38% of patients in the 90 mg group and 40% of patients in the 90→180 mg group. The most common serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (5.5% overall, 3.7% in the 90 mg group, and 7.3% in the 90→180 mg group) and ILD/pneumonitis (4.6% overall, 1.8% in the 90 mg group and 7.3% in the 90→180 mg group). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.7% of patients and consisted of pneumonia (2 patients), sudden death, dyspnea, respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism, bacterial meningitis and urosepsis (1 patient each).

The most common adverse reactions (≥25%) in the 90 mg group were nausea (33%), fatigue (29%), headache (28%), and dyspnea (27%) and in the 90→180 mg group were nausea (40%), diarrhea (38%), fatigue (36%), cough (34%), and headache (27%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use of ALUNBRIG with strong CYP3A inhibitors. Avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice as it may also increase plasma concentrations of brigatinib. If concomitant use of a strong CYP3A inhibitor is unavoidable, reduce the dose of ALUNBRIG.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of ALUNBRIG with strong CYP3A inducers.

CYP3A Substrates: Coadministration of ALUNBRIG with CYP3A substrates, including hormonal contraceptives, can result in decreased concentrations and loss of efficacy of CYP3A substrates.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: ALUNBRIG can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus.

Lactation: There are no data regarding the secretion of brigatinib in human milk or its effects on the breastfed infant or milk production. Because of the potential adverse reactions in breastfed infants, advise lactating women not to breastfeed during treatment with ALUNBRIG.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential:

Contraception: Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective non-hormonal contraception during treatment with ALUNBRIG and for at least 4 months after the final dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ALUNBRIG and for at least 3 months after the final dose.

Infertility: ALUNBRIG may cause reduced fertility in males.

Pediatric Use: The safety and efficacy of ALUNBRIG in pediatric patients have not been established.

Geriatric Use: Clinical studies of ALUNBRIG did not include sufficient numbers of patients aged 65 years and older to determine whether they respond differently from younger patients. Of the 222 patients in ALTA, 19.4% were 65-74 years and 4.1% were 75 years or older. No clinically relevant differences in safety or efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 and younger patients.

Hepatic or Renal Impairment: No dose adjustment is recommended for patients with mild hepatic impairment or mild or moderate renal impairment. The safety of ALUNBRIG in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment has not been studied.

Please see the full U.S. Prescribing Information for ALUNBRIG at www.ALUNBRIG.com

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda's presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda's partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.

Additional information about Takeda is available through its corporate website, www.takeda.com, and additional information about Takeda Oncology, the brand for the global oncology business unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is available through its website, www.takedaoncology.com.

Contacts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited