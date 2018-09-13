Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4502)
My previous session
Takeda weighs sale of Shire's eye care business to cut debt: Bloomberg

09/13/2018 | 09:37am CEST
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical is considering selling Shire Plc eye care business once it closes its $62 billion purchase of the London-listed drugmaker, as it looks to cut the debt raised to fund the deal, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Takeda is weighing the sale of Shire's Xiidra drug which treats dry eye, as well as its Natpara medicine used to control low blood calcium levels, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-13/takeda-is-said-to-weigh-sale-of-shire-eye-care-drug-to-cut-debt, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale could help Takeda raise between $4 billion and $5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Takeda agreed to buy Shire in May, in what would be the largest overseas purchase by a Japanese company.

Neither Takeda nor Shire immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHIRE 0.33% 4400 Delayed Quote.12.44%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD -0.57% 4574 End-of-day quote.-29.63%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 766 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 155 B
Debt 2019 680 B
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 21,85
P/E ratio 2020 18,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 3 635 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 361  JPY
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Costa Saroukos Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Plump Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Managing Director & Head-Globalization
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD-29.63%32 606
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.26%371 589
PFIZER16.81%248 026
NOVARTIS-0.32%213 594
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.64%210 153
MERCK AND COMPANY24.15%183 720
