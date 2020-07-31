Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

4502
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Announces Support for People Affected by 2020 Torrential Rain and Flooding

07/31/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Osaka, Japan, July 31, 2020 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced its contribution of 10 million yen to The Japanese Red Cross Society in support of the households and individuals experiencing loss and devastation due to deadly rain and flooding in Japan's Kyushu region earlier this month.

All of Takeda's employees extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives. We would also like to express our heartfelt sympathy to the businesses and communities that suffered severe damage.

Takeda will continue to provide support and solidarity to individuals in disaster areas. We sincerely hope for a rapid recovery of the people and communities grappling with loss and devastation.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:05:08 UTC
