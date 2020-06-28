Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Japan's Takeda expects $200 million operating loss related to Novartis' Xiidra withdrawal

06/28/2020 | 11:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it anticipates an operating loss of about $200 million related to Novartis AG's decision to withdraw a marketing application for the dry-eye drug Xiidra.

The drug was one of the products Takeda obtained through its acquisition of Shire Plc in January 2019. In July 2019, Takeda sold Xiidra to Novartis for $3.4 billion upfront and up to an additional $1.9 billion in potential milestone receipts.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis last week withdrew an application for European approval of Xiidra after regulators concluded its effectiveness had not been demonstrated.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG -1.69% 83.17 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.02% 3970 End-of-day quote.-8.36%
