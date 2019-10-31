Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Japanese drugmaker Takeda cuts full-year loss forecast

10/31/2019 | 03:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday its half-year profit fell by 70%, and the company trimmed its estimate for a full-year loss.

Japan's biggest drugmaker posted an operating profit of 50.3 billion yen ($463 million) for the six months through September, compared with a profit of 172 billion yen a year earlier. Sales increased 89 percent to 1.66 trillion yen as the company absorbed the operations of Shire Plc.

For the full year ending March 2020, the company expects an operating loss of 110 billion yen. That compares with its previous estimate for a loss of 166 billion yen and an average estimate of a 102.99 billion yen loss in a poll of 11 analysts by Refinitiv.

Japan's biggest drugmaker surprised markets in May when it reversed its full-year profit forecast to a loss, citing costs associated with its $59 billion takeover of Ireland-based Shire.

Buying Shire expanded Takeda's drug pipeline and diversified its global sales, with half of its revenue now coming from the United States. But it also saddled the company with debt.

Takeda now has outstanding bonds and loans worth 6.1 trillion yen from less than 1 trillion yen before the deal.

To pare down debt, Takeda has pledged to dispose of $10 billion worth of non-core assets. Those divestitures have amounted to about $5.9 billion so far in 2019, including assets in the Middle East and Africa and a dry-eye drug sold for $5.3 billion to Novartis.

Takeda is aiming to focus on five key areas: oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare disease, and plasma-derived therapies, businesses that contribute about 75% of its total revenue.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)
NOVARTIS -0.97% 86.79 Delayed Quote.16.82%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.26% 3887 End-of-day quote.7.38%
