TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
News 
News

Takeda Pharmaceutical : Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for approval in Europe

06/27/2020 | 01:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has withdrawn an application for European approval of its Xiidra dry eye medicine after regulators concluded its effectiveness had not been demonstrated and that its benefits did not outweigh risks.

Novartis bought Xiidra from Takeda last year for $3.4 billion up front and $1.9 billion in potential milestone payments to refresh its eye drug portfolio. The drug is approved in the United States where it posted $90 million in first-quarter sales, and Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan had said he would explore approval elsewhere.

Before Novartis's withdrawal was announced on Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it had already concluded that the Basel-based company had not shown that the medicine worked and raised concerns that Xiidra could not be authorized.

"The effectiveness of Xiidra was not demonstrated across different symptoms of dry eye disease," the EMA said on its website. "Although some effect was seen in the reduction of eye dryness, the improvement was not considered clinically significant. Because effectiveness was not proven, the benefits of Xiidra did not outweigh its risks."

Novartis did not immediately detail future plans for Xiidra or say if it would resubmit the application after seeking more data when Reuters contacted it on Saturday.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG -1.69% 83.17 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.02% 3970 End-of-day quote.-8.36%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 318 B 30 934 M 30 934 M
Net income 2020 -138 539 M -1 292 M -1 292 M
Net Debt 2020 3 996 B 37 256 M 37 256 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,3x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 6 184 B 57 690 M 57 663 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 49 578
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 572,86 JPY
Last Close Price 3 970,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 73,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Director
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED-8.36%57 690
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.53%367 974
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.45%302 380
NOVARTIS AG-7.94%196 494
MERCK & CO., INC.-17.33%193 270
PFIZER, INC.-18.22%179 532
