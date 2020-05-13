Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
News 


Takeda Pharmaceutical : Pharma posts full-year operating profit amid Shire consolidation

05/13/2020 | 02:28am EDT
Logos of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co are seen at an office building in Glattbrugg

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had posted a full-year operating profit, surprising analysts who had expected it to make a loss on the hefty costs that came with last year's $59 billion takeover of Shire Plc.

Operating profit for Japan's largest drugmaker in the year that ended in March came in at 100 billion yen ($933.62 million).

That compares with its own earlier estimate of a 10 billion yen profit and a consensus estimate of a 12.7 billion yen loss from a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

For the current business year, it expects to make 355 billion yen in operating profit.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Takeda has halted the start of new drug trials except for TAK-888, its investigational plasma-derived therapy for the disease. It is in an alliance with 10 global plasma companies working on therapies that use immune cells taken out of the blood from recovered coronavirus patients.

($1 = 107.1100 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 318 B
EBIT 2020 37 690 M
Net income 2020 -149 808 M
Debt 2020 3 996 B
Yield 2020 4,73%
P/E ratio 2020 -39,7x
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
EV / Sales2021 2,89x
Capitalization 5 924 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 584,62  JPY
Last Close Price 3 803,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Director
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.03%55 223
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%392 844
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.68%302 073
PFIZER, INC.-4.65%211 639
NOVARTIS-10.02%196 771
MERCK & CO., INC-15.13%196 653
