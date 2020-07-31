Log in
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Pharma raises profit forecast as it focuses on core drug businesses

07/31/2020 | 03:39am EDT
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co on Friday raised its full-year profit forecast as the company refocuses on its core prescription drug businesses following its $59 billion (44.95 billion pounds) takeover of Shire Plc last year.

Japan's largest drugmaker by revenue expects operating profit of 395 billion yen ($3.78 billion) in the year through March 2021, it said on Friday in reporting quarterly earnings.

The revision to its forecast was mainly due to one-time items, Takeda said. It compares with a previous forecast of 355 billion yen in operating profit and a consensus of 382.5 billion yen in a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

Takeda announced earlier this year a pause in the start of new drug trials except for its plasma-derived COVID-19 therapy.

It has formed an alliance of 10 global plasma companies to develop a shared therapy that uses immune cells from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Financials
Sales 2021 3 275 B 31 381 M 31 381 M
Net income 2021 202 B 1 938 M 1 938 M
Net Debt 2021 3 759 B 36 015 M 36 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,5x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 5 945 B 56 557 M 56 963 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 47 495
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5 416,92 JPY
Last Close Price 3 816,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Director
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED-11.91%56 557
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%385 814
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.63%306 631
PFIZER, INC.-1.12%218 083
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.15%200 287
NOVARTIS AG-16.09%185 855
