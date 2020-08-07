Log in
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
Takeda Pharmaceutical : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

08/07/2020 | 06:11am EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan every year, the two companies said on Friday.

To ramp up production, Takeda will get funding from Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare ministry, the companies said.

"Takeda's leading position in Japan, technical expertise, regulatory know-how and manufacturing capacity make the company an ideal partner to further expand the global availability of NVX-CoV2373," said Stanley Erck, chief executive officer of Novavax.

Takeda will handle the regulatory approvals in Japan, while Novavax will get a part of the vaccine proceeds as well as payments if certain development and commercial milestones are met. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVAVAX, INC. -3.45% 167.5 Delayed Quote.4,108.54%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED -1.31% 3857 End-of-day quote.-10.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 275 B 31 017 M 31 017 M
Net income 2021 162 B 1 530 M 1 530 M
Net Debt 2021 3 880 B 36 747 M 36 747 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,9x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 6 029 B 57 137 M 57 094 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 47 495
Free-Float 98,7%
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Director
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED-10.96%57 137
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.73%388 473
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%295 798
PFIZER, INC.-2.32%212 583
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.89%204 995
NOVARTIS AG-17.29%183 979
