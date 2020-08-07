Takeda Pharmaceutical : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical will
manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's
COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan every year, the two
companies said on Friday.
To ramp up production, Takeda will get funding from Japan's
Health, Labour and Welfare ministry, the companies said.
"Takeda's leading position in Japan, technical expertise,
regulatory know-how and manufacturing capacity make the company
an ideal partner to further expand the global availability of
NVX-CoV2373," said Stanley Erck, chief executive officer of
Novavax.
Takeda will handle the regulatory approvals in Japan, while
Novavax will get a part of the vaccine proceeds as well as
payments if certain development and commercial milestones are
met.
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)