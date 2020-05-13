Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood could start in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 08:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo

By Carl O'Donnell

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd could start a clinical trial as early as July for a potential treatment of COVID-19 that is based on antibodies from recovered patients' blood, company executives said on Wednesday.

The clinical trial would include hundreds of patients and take several months to complete. If successful, Japan's Takeda could file for approval by U.S. authorities this year, said Julie Kim, president of the plasma-derived therapies unit of Takeda.

"When the product will be available beyond the clinical study is still a bit unclear," Kim said on an investor call. "But we do expect that before the end of the year, we should see some information in terms of broader use."

Fighting disease with blood from survivors is an ancient strategy that has not been well tested for the novel coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year and has spread around the world. Some hospitals are already collecting blood plasma from recovered patients and infusing it into people who are sick with the coronavirus, but its efficacy is still being studied.

The new coronavirus has infected 4.3 million people worldwide and nearly 300,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html The pandemic has spurred several drugmakers to race to develop a viable treatment or vaccine.

Takeda's proposed treatment offers a standardized dose of antibodies. It also has a much longer shelf life than unprocessed blood plasma and doesn't need to be limited to patients with matching blood types.

There are not yet any treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, some such as Gilead Sciences Inc antiviral drug remdesivir have received emergency authorization from the regulator.

The number of patients who could be aided by Takeda's treatment, initially called TAK-888, depends in part on the availability of blood donations, Kim said in an interview with Reuters.

"It is a scarce resource," Kim said. "Antibodies don't last forever and we have to capture people within that time window. This is dependant on the progression of COVID-19 within different geographies."

Takeda said last week it has joined with nine other companies that work on blood plasma-based therapies to develop a treatment for COVID-19 patients. The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance also includes Biotest AG, CSL Behring, and Octapharma Plasma, among others.

Takeda is working with the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) on a clinical trial that would give all the companies in its partnership the ability to produce the treatment, which will not have standard drug industry patent protections because it uses existing technology.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOTEST AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -1.75% 22.4 Delayed Quote.18.75%
GILEAD SCIENCES -1.14% 77.06 Delayed Quote.19.96%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.21% 3849 End-of-day quote.1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMP
08:01pTakeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood could..
RE
01:08pTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharma logs surprise profit, updates on COVID-19 therapy
RE
01:07pTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharma logs surprise profit, updates on COVID-19 therapy
RE
10:39aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber sets its sight on GrubHub, Tesla victorious in Cali..
10:13aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Supports IAEA Project Tackling COVID-19 Pandemic with EU..
AQ
05:08aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Drugmaker Takeda expects 35% rise in net profit on lower..
AQ
02:02aTAKEDA ACCELERATES TRANSFORMATION : Solid FY2019 Results, Confidence in FY2020 G..
BU
05/11CSL Behring - CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance Builds Strong Momentum through Expande..
AQ
05/11TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : European Commission Approves Subcutaneous Formulation of..
AQ
05/08TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 318 B
EBIT 2020 37 690 M
Net income 2020 -138 539 M
Debt 2020 3 996 B
Yield 2020 4,68%
P/E ratio 2020 -43,9x
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
EV / Sales2021 2,93x
Capitalization 5 996 B
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 584,62  JPY
Last Close Price 3 849,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 89,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Director
Masato Iwasaki Director & President-Japan Pharma Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED1.00%55 223
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%387 654
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.02%306 769
PFIZER, INC.-4.65%207 529
NOVARTIS-8.79%198 287
MERCK & CO., INC-15.13%194 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group