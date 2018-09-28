Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TAKKT AG    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG (TTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

2018-09-28 TAKKT AG: Award for financial communication: TAKKT among the top three for the third time in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 09:12am CEST

28.09.2018 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Award for financial communication: TAKKT among the top three for the third time in a row

Stuttgart/Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2018. TAKKT AG was once again honored with an award for its financial market communication: In this year's 'Investors' Darling' competition sponsored by manager magazin, TAKKT achieved third place among the 50 SDAX companies.

Among the companies listed in the SDAX, TAKKT AG occupied third place behind Deutsche Beteiligungs AG and CeWe Color Holding AG and came in among the top three for the third time in a row. TAKKT ranked 23rd in the overall ranking of the 160 companies of the DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.

TAKKT's Investor Relations team received the award at the ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany.CFO Claude Tomaszewski was pleased: 'We place particular importance on informing our investors and analysts in a transparent and consistent manner. That is why we see this repeat success and the continuity in the last three years as a confirmation of our efforts. My special thanks go to all our employees that have once again contributed to this success with their strong commitment.'

The 'Investors' Darling' competition has been held annually since 2014 by manager magazin in cooperation with Professor Henning Zülch and his team from the Leipzig Business School. The capital market communication of 160 companies from the DAX indices is put to the test. Critical to the evaluation is how much detail a company provides to communicate its strategy and how clear and convincing it reports on sales and earnings as well as financial and risk position. The evaluations consist of three different sections: analyses of annual and quarterly reports (reporting), investor relations presentations, digital communication and websites (investor relations), the results of a survey of financial analysts and fund managers as well as stock price performance (capital markets). For the first time, CSR communication aspects have also been taken into account.

About TAKKT AG
TAKKT is the leading B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented with its brands in more than 25 countries. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than one million products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The TAKKT Group has over 2,000 employees. The company is listed on the SDAX and Deutsche Börse Prime Standard.

Contacts:
Dr. Christian Warns Tel. +49 (0) 711 3465-8222
Giuseppe Palmieri Tel. +49 (0) 711 3465-8250

Email: 4investor@takkt.de

28.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

TAKKT AG published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAKKT AG
09:12a2018-09-28 TAKKT AG : Award for financial communication: TAKKT among the top thr..
PU
09:10aTAKKT AG : Award for financial communication: TAKKT among the top three for the ..
EQ
09/26TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/14CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 14.08.2 : 46 CET/CEST - TAKKT AG: Release according..
EQ
08/14TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/10TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/09TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/30TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/27TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/26CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 26.07.2 : 58 CET/CEST - TAKKT AG: Release according..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 153 M
EBIT 2018 122 M
Net income 2018 82,8 M
Debt 2018 137 M
Yield 2018 4,05%
P/E ratio 2018 10,69
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 884 M
Chart TAKKT AG
Duration : Period :
TAKKT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,3 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Felix A. Zimmermann Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Gemkow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claude Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kniehl Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKKT AG-27.80%1 030
CANON INC-15.89%42 439
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP8.24%23 456
RICOH CO LTD15.58%8 035
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-27.88%7 043
XEROX CORP-7.89%6 923
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.